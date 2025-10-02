Portsmouth vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Portsmouth lock horns with Middlesbrough on matchday nine of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are perched in opposite halves of the points table.
John Mousinho's Portsmouth are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Watford in midweek. Pompey led at the break, thanks to Yang Min-hyeok's fifth-minute opener.
Watford turned the game on its head, leading with 34 minutes to go, but Mousinho's side forced a share of the spoils through Adrian Segecic's 79th-minute strike. Pompey snapped a two-game losing streak but remain 17th in the standings, with nine points from eight outings, winning two.
Meanwhile, Rob Edwards' Middlesbrough are fresh off a goalless stalemate at home against Stoke City. Boro dominated possession (56%) but couldn't manage a breaktrhough.
Despite their third draw in four games, including the last two, Edwards' side remain atop the standings, with 18 points from eight games, winning five, two points clear of second-placed Coventry City, the only other unbeaten side in the competition.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Portsmouth-Middlesbrough Championship skirmish at Fratton Park:
Portsmouth vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 113 meetings across competitions, Middlesbrough lead Portsmouth 42-39 but lost their most recent matchup, 2-1 away in the Championship in January.
- Pompey have won two of their last eight meetings with Boro, losing one.
- Portsmouth have won just of their five home games across competitions this season, losing three.
- Boro are unbeaten on the road this season, winning two of four games across competitions.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Portsmouth: D-L-L-D-W; Middlesbrough: D-D-W-D-W
Portsmouth vs Middlesbrough prediction
The two sides have made contrasting starts to the season. While Pompey are tottering at the wrong end of the table, Boro lead the standings despite a stutter in recent weeks.
In terms of head-to-head, there's little to seperate the two sides, with Boro having a slender advantage, but the Championship leaders are clearly the more in-form side and haven't lost on the road this season.
Hence, despite their stumble in the last few games, expect the visitors to return to winning ways and consolidate their spot atop the standings.
Prediction: Portsmouth 1-2 Middlesbrough
Portsmouth vs Middlesbrough betting tips
Tip-1: Middlesbrough to win
Tip-2: Both teams to score (Both have netted in their last four games.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Eight of their last nine matchups have had at least two goals.)