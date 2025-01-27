Portsmouth vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Portsmouth and Millwall square off at Fratton Park on Tuesday. The Lions head into the midweek clash on a four-game winning streak against the home side and will aim to extend this dominant run.

Portsmouth failed to pull clear of the danger zone at the weekend as they suffered a 5-1 hammering against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. While John Mousinho’s men have now lost seven straight games on the road, they return home, where they are unbeaten in their last seven matches, claiming six wins and one draw since October’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Portsmouth have picked up 29 points from their 28 Championship matches so far to sit 21st in the table, level on points with 20th-placed Stoke City and just two points above the relegation zone.

Trending

Elsewhere, Mihailo Ivanovic came up clutch for Millwall last time out as he struck in the second half to hand them a 1-0 victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

This was a much-needed respite for the Lions, who had failed to win their last six league outings, losing three and claiming three draws since Boxing Day.

Millwall have picked up 34 points from their 28 Championship games to sit 16th in the league standings, level on points with 17th-placed Swansea City.

Portsmouth vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 62 meetings between the sides, Portsmouth boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Millwall have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

The Lions have won their last four games against Portsmouth, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-1 draw in December 2010.

Portsmouth are unbeaten in seven consecutive home matches, including four wins from their most recent four outings at Fratton Park since December 21.

Millwall have won just one of their last seven away matches while losing twice and claiming four draws since the start of November.

Portsmouth vs Millwall Prediction

Buoyed by their hard-earned win over Luton Town, Millwall will head into Tuesday’s clash with confidence as they continue their push into the top half of the table. A deflated Portsmouth side head into this one off the back of a heavy defeat against West Brom but we are backing them to hold out for a draw at Fratton Park, where they have been rock-solid in recent weeks.

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Millwall

Portsmouth vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback