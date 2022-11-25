Portsmouth vs MK Dons Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26, 2022

Portsmouth and MK Dons will go head-to-head at Fratton Park in round two of the FA Cup on Saturday (November 26).
Pompey will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having lost the last three meetings between the two teams since October 2020.
Portsmouth progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, edging out Ipswich Town 2-0 away. They will now look to carry that momentum into the FA Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win over Hereford FC earlier this month.
Portsmouth head into the weekend unbeaten in eight games since a 3-0 loss to Charlton Athletic on October 17.
Meanwhile, MK Dons returned to winning ways by beating Newport County 3-1 in the EFL Cup. Before that, they were on a two-game losing streak, suffering losses to Derby County and Barnsley in League One.
MK Dons kicked off their FA Cup campaign with a resounding 6-0 victory over Taunton Town this month and will look to continue their winning run.
Portsmouth vs MK Dons Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With seven wins from the last 17 meetings, MK Dons boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.
- Portsmouth have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.
- MK Dons are on a three-game winning streak against Portsmouth since a 2-1 loss in October 2020.
- Portsmouth are unbeaten in eight games across all competitions, claiming four wins and as many draws.
Portsmouth vs MK Dons Prediction
Portsmouth and MK Dons have enjoyed contrasting campaigns this season, with the visitors sitting in the relegation zone in League One. Portsmouth have been in fine form in recent weeks and should snap their losing streak against their opponents.
Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 MK Dons
Portsmouth vs MK Dons Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Portsmouth
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between Portsmouth and MK Dons.)
