Portsmouth vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Portsmouth and Norwich City return to action in the EFL Championship when they lock horns at Fratton Park on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting cup results, with the Canaries claiming a hard-earned victory over Watford.

Portsmouth suffered a first-round exit from the EFL Cup for the second consecutive season as they were beaten 2-1 by Reading at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

Before that, John Mousinho’s men kicked off the new Championship campaign on a high as they secured a 1-0 victory over Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Portsmouth are unbeaten in their last six games in the league, a run which saw them finish 16th in the standings last season, moving just five points clear of the drop zone in the run-in.

On the other hand, Norwich City held their own to secure a 2-1 victory over Watford in their EFL Cup first-round clash at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

This was a much-needed response from the Canaries, who fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Millwall in the Championship curtain-raiser at Carrow Road on August 9.

Norwich City will be looking to continue from where they dropped off against Watford as they head into the weekend on a run of just one win from their last eight Championship matches.

Portsmouth vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Norwich City hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 24 of the last 60 meetings between the two teams.

Portsmouth have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Portsmouth are on a run of six back-to-back Championship games without defeat, claiming three wins and three draws since April’s 1-0 loss against Coventry City.

Norwich have failed to win their last seven away matches in the league, losing four and claiming three draws since a 1-0 loss at Norwich in February.

Portsmouth vs Norwich City Prediction

The last meeting between Portsmouth and Norwich served up an eight-goal thriller back in April and we expect another action-packed contest this weekend. That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts in a high-scoring stalemate at Fratton Park.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-2 Norwich City

Portsmouth vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Portsmouth’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last eight matches)

