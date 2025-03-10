Portsmouth vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Portsmouth will host Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result to move further up the table and improve their chances of avoiding the drop.

Portsmouth continued their impressive recent form with a surprise 1-0 victory over league leaders Leeds United last weekend. The hosts, who have won four of their last five league outings, have moved up to 17th place in recent weeks.

Pompey are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone and will be keen to get a result that could see close in on the top half of the pile by the end of the gameweek.

Plymouth Argyle have fallen back to the bottom of the table and are now winless in five league games following their 3-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. The visitors managed to string together three consecutive wins across all competitions in early February, including a shock FA Cup victory over Liverpool but have now returned to their old habits, with no wins in their last six games.

Portsmouth vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 74 previous occasions going into Wednesday's game and are evenly matched across those games, with both sides winning 28 each and the remaining 18 ending in draws.

The Pilgrims are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Portsmouth are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

The first leg of this fixture this season ended in a 1-0 win to Plymouth.

Pompey have conceded 57 goals in 36 games played so far in the English second division. Only Luton Town (59), Cardiff City (59) and Plymouth (73) have conceded more.

Portsmouth vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

The hosts are comfortable favorites going into this midweek's fixture and will receive an edge from their much better form and their impressive home record this season.

Plymouth will need to be at their best if they are to pick up a point here. They are, however, the only side in the Championship this season without a win on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portsmouth to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)

