Portsmouth vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

Portsmouth lock horns with QPR in the 34th round of games in the Championship. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

John Mousinho's Portsmouth are coming off a 2-0 win at newly promoted Oxford United last weekend. Following a goalless first half at the Qassam Stadium, Andre Dozzell broke the deadlock in the 47th minute before Mark O'Mahony confirmed the three points in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The victory - their second on the trot - lifted Pompey up to 18th in the points table, with 36 points from 33 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' QPR are fresh off a 4-0 home win over Derby County in their previous outing. Ilias Chair opened the scoring inside 21 minutes before Koki Saito put the Hoops two goals to the good 14 minutes later. Chair completed his brace 12 minutes into the second period Ronnie Edwards netted midway through the second period to complete the rout.

With that, Cifuentes' side returned to winning ways, moving up to 14th in the standings, with 44 points from 33 games, winning 11.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Portsmouth-QPR Championship clash at Fratton Park:

Portsmouth vs QPR head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 40 meetings across competitions, QPR lead Portsmouth 15-12, including a 2-1 away win in the Championship in their last clash in the Championship in October 2024.

Both teams have won twice apiece in their last five meetings, with Pompey winning the last two.

Portsmouth have won three of their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing one.

QPR have won two of their last five road outings across competitions, losing three - including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Portsmouth: W-W-L-D-L; QPR: W-L-W-L-L

Portsmouth vs QPR prediction

Both sides haven't had the best of campaigns, especially Portsmouth, but consecutive wins have pulled them seven points clear of the drop zone with 13 games left.

The Hoops hold a narrow head-to-head advantage, but Pompey have had the edge in recent meetings, especially the last two. Cifuentes' side are looking to complete their first league double over Portsmouth since 1962.

QPR have gone unbeaten in their last three league visits to Fratton Park, winning once. Expect that trend to continue with a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 QPR

Portsmouth vs QPR betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both teams to score: Yes (Both have scored in three of their last four meetings across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last nine meetings have had at least two goals.)

