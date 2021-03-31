Portsmouth vs Rochdale prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL League One 2020-21

Portsmouth host relegation-battling Rochdale at the Fratton Park on Friday in League One.

Pompey are looking to consolidate their playoff spot with another victory this week.

With 58 points from 36 games, Danny Cowley's side are fifth in the table and have won back-to-back encounters under the new manager. Previously, a run of five winless outings saw Kenny Jackett given the boot.

While things are looking on the up for the south coast side, their Manchester counterparts are staring at a drop.

The Dales are rock-bottom in the standings with just seven wins all season. They are five points off safety with just 10 games to go.

They managed to stave off relegation last year by just four points, but do not appear likely to enjoy the same fate again this season.

Portsmouth vs Rochdale Head-To-Head

In just 14 games between the sides, Portsmouth have claimed 10 wins against Rochdale, who only have one to show for their efforts.

In the first leg of their clash this season, the clubs played out a goalless stalemate in Rochdale.

Portsmouth Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Rochdale Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

Portsmouth vs Rochdale Team News

Portsmouth

The home side are without injury concerns for the clash but won't have John Marquis through suspension.

The striker was sent off in Shrewsbury last weekend and will now serve a three-game ban.

Injured: None

Suspended: John Marquis

Unavailable: None

Rochdale

Kwadwo Baah, Conor Grant, and Gavin Bazunu were all in action for their respective national sides and may start on the bench for this game.

Jack Vale was an unused substitute for the Welsh under-21 side against Ireland in midweek and hence could feature in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Portsmouth vs Rochdale Predicted XI

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Craig MacGillivray; Callum Johnson, Jack Whatmough, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown; Tom Naylor, Ben Close; Marcus Harness, Ryan Williams, Michael Jacobs; Ellis Harrison.

Rochdale (3-5-2): Jay Lynch; Gabriel Osho, Paul McShane, Eoghan O'Connell; Jimmy Keohane, Conor Shaughnessy, Aaron Morley, Oliver Rathbone, Matt Done; Jake Beesley, Stephen Humphrys.

Portsmouth vs Rochdale Prediction

Rochdale haven't beaten Portsmouth since 2014 and on current form, don't look like they're going to end that winless run on Friday either.

The home side, barring a shocker, must win convincingly.

Prediction: Portsmouth 3-0 Rochdale