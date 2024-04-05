Portsmouth vs Shrewsbury Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024 

Portsmouth welcome Shrewsbury to Fratton Park for a League One matchday 43 clash on Saturday (April 6th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at home to Derby County in a top-of-the-table clash. Joe Ward scored a first half brace to help the Rams take a 2-1 lead into the break. His goals came either side of Abu Kamara's 27th-minute strike for the hosts. Portsmouth drew level through Owen Moxon in the 77th minute.

Shrewsbury, meanwhile, also shared the spoils as they were held to a goalless draw away at Bristol Rovers.

The draw left the Salopians in 17th spot, having garnered 46 points from 41 games. Portsmouth still lead the way at the summit with 87 points to show for their efforts in 41 games.

Portsmouth vs Shrewsbury Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Portsmouth have 18 wins to their name, Shrewsbury were victorious 10 times while six games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Portsmouth claimed a 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Portsmouth are on a 14-game unbeaten league run, winning 10.

Four of Shrewsbury's last six league games have produced less than three goals.

Portsmouth's last five home games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Shrewsbury have scored just 12 goals in 20 away games, the lowest in the league.

Portsmouth vs Shrewsbury Prediction

Portsmouth are on the verge of promotion to the Championship, with Pompey's 14-game unbeaten run seeing them open up a five-point gap at the summit of the standings. They come into this game as strong favorites and their fans will expect their side to claim maximum points.

Shrewsbury are not quite safe from relegation yet, with seven points separating them from the dotted line. The Shropshire outfit are unbeaten in their last three games.

Portsmouth's games at home tend to be high-scoring and they have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 games in front of their fans. However, Shrewsbury have struggled in front of goal on their travels and might be unable to take advantage.

Prediction: Portsmouth 3-0 Shrewsbury

Portsmouth vs Shrewsbury Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Portsmouth to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Portsmouth to score over 1.5 goals