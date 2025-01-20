Portsmouth vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025

Portsmouth will host Stoke City at Fratton Park on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have expectedly had their struggles upon promotion this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop as they sit 22nd in the table with 26 points from 26 matches.

They picked up an impressive 2-1 comeback victory over playoff-chasing Middlesbrough in their game at the weekend, finding themselves a goal down at the break before former Newcastle United man Matt Ritchie netted a second-half brace to secure a much-needed victory for Pompey.

Stoke City are enjoying a positive run of form as new boss Mark Robins attempts to steer the side clear of the drop zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion in their last match, with 19-year-old Nathan Lowe opening the scoring on his return from an impressive loan spell at Walsall before their opponents leveled things up in the second half.

The Potters, who sit 18th in the Championship, are just two points above their midweek opponents and will be looking to widen that gap on Wednesday.

Portsmouth vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between Portsmouth and Stoke. The home side have won 27 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won the last four editions of this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 12-2.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Stoke have scored 25 goals in the English second tier this season. Only Millwall (24) have managed fewer.

Portsmouth vs Stoke City Prediction

Portsmouth's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have won five of their last six games at Fratton Park and will head into the midweek clash with confidence sky-high.

Stoke are undefeated in their last five games after losing five of their previous six. They are, however, winless in their last six away league games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Stoke City

Portsmouth vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portsmouth to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six league matchups)

