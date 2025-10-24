Portsmouth vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Portsmouth lock horns with Stoke City on Saturday in the 12th round of games in the Championship. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.
John Mousinho's Portsmouth are fresh off a 2-1 midweek home defeat to leaders Coventry City. Despite being dominated on possession (43%), Coventry rode a Brandon Thomas-Asante brace either side of the break to sink Pompey, who bagged a late consolation through Makenzie Kirk.
The defeat snapped a three-game unbeaten streak for Pompey - winning one - keeping them 17th in the standings, with 13 points from 11 games, winning three.
Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Stoke are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Millwall in midweek. Femi Azeez and Tristan Crama strikes inside 21 minutes proved enough to sink the Potters, who dominated possession (57%) but couldn't breach the opposition citadel.
The loss ended a four-game unbeaten run for Robins' side, who remain sixth in the points table, with 18 points from 11 outings, winning five.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Portsmouth-Stoke Championship clash at Fratton Park:
Portsmouth vs Stoke City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 68 meetings across competitions, Portsmouth lead Stoke 28-26 following a 3-1 home win in the Championship in January in their most recent clash.
- Both sides have won four times each in their last 10 meetings across competitions.
- Pompey have won just twice in seven competitive home outings this season, losing four times.
- Stoke have won and lost twice apiece in six road outings across competitions this campaign.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Portsmouth: L-D-W-D-L; Stoke: L-W-D-D-D
Portsmouth vs Stoke City prediction
The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season, especially Portsmouth, who are closer to the drop zone than the promotion play-off places.
In terms of head-to-head, there's very little to choose between the two teams, with Pompey holding a slender advantage. However, the hosts have dominated Stoke in home league meetings, winning five of six games, losing once. Moreover, the Potters are on a four-game winless streak on the road this campaign, losing twice.
Despite both sides struggling for wins recently, considering Pompey's recent dominance in the fixture, expect them to carve out a narrow win.
Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Stoke City
Portsmouth vs Stoke City betting tips
Tip-1: Portsmouth to win
Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both have netted in three of their last four meetings.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Their last four clashes have had at least two goals.)