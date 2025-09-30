Portsmouth vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025

Portsmouth will entertain Watford at Fratton Park in the EFL Championship on Wednesday. Both teams have eight points to their name from seven games, and the visitors are 16th in the standings, a place above Pompey, thanks to their better goal difference.

The hosts are winless in their last three games. They suffered a second consecutive loss last week, falling to a 2-1 away loss to Ipswich Town. They conceded twice in the first half, and Marlon Pack scored a consolation goal in stoppage time.

The Hornets returned to winning ways after four games last week, recording a 2-1 home win over Hull City. They conceded in the 25th minute, and Imran Louza leveled the score in the 60th minute. Vivaldo Semedo bagged the winner in the 78th minute, with Louza providing the assist.

Portsmouth vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 53 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 22-19 in wins, and 12 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have the second-worst goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring five goals.

Watford are winless in three away games in the Championship this season, failing to score in two.

Portsmouth have seen conclusive results at home this season, losing three of the four games.

The six Championship meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with three wins apiece for either side.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five games. They have failed to score in two games while keeping two clean sheets.

Portsmouth vs Watford Prediction

Pompey have won just one of their last five games, with that triumph registered at home. They are on a five-game winning streak at home in this fixture, scoring 11 goals while keeping three clean sheets.

Franco Umeh remains sidelined, while Conor Shaughnessy will also sit out until Christmas. Josh Murphy is expected to return and might likely start from the bench.

The Hornets returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats last week and will look to continue that form here. They have failed to score in their last two away games in this fixture.

Egil Selvik remains a long-term absentee, while Giorgi Chakvetadze is also not expected to start here.

Considering the Hornets' winless run on their travels this season and Pompey's five-game winning streak at home in this fixture, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Watford

Portsmouth vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portsmouth to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

