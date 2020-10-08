Portugal 0-0 Spain: Hits and flops as neighbours play out entertaining draw in Lisbon | International Friendly

Portugal and Spain played out a goalless friendly draw at Lisbon on Wednesday night.

With a Nations League double-header coming up, both sides played a slightly weakened line-up but that didn't deter them from giving it their all against one another.

La Roja were the more dominant side in the first half, controlling possession and making conscientious efforts at goal but the hosts grew into the match after the break.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Renato Sanches both had an effort each rattle the crossbar whereas Joao Felix missed an absolute sitter at the death.

It ended even stevens for the Iberian neighbours, and deservedly so. Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Flop: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo failed to add to his tally of 101 goals

Much to everyone's surprise, Cristiano Ronaldo started the game (probably because he didn't play at the weekend) and lasted a good 70 minutes. However, he failed to make an impression. Unlike the game in which he scored that pulsating hat-trick against Spain two years ago, the Portuguese skipper had a rather quiet outing this time around.

The Juventus talisman always stationed himself on Spain's defensive line hoping to pounce on some kind of delivery but his opponents' dominance on the ball ensured that he was devoid of service for large swathes of the game.

• Smashes a shot against the bar

• Sets up Renato Sanches, who hits the bar



Cristiano Ronaldo came SO close to a wonderful goal and assist tonight 😪 pic.twitter.com/QCVkBmiOJg — Goal (@goal) October 7, 2020

His best moment of the night was when he rattled the crossbar with a venomous effort before laying a superb cross for Renato Sanches, whose effort also met with a similar fate.

Hit: Rui Patricio (Portugal)

Portugal's Rui Patricio commanded his area with great authority

Rui Patricio is an underrated figure in the Portuguese squad but his performance on Wednesday showed how important he is to his side's fortunes. The Wolverhampton custodian had a stormer between the sticks, producing a series of confident stops and saves to deny Spain from taking the game away.

He was particularly busy during the opening exchanges when La Roja came flying out of the box and Daniel Olmo tested him with dangerous efforts. Patricio stood tall in the face of the onslaught and produced another fine save after the break, when he was on hand to deny the RB Leipzig player when he had a clear shot at goal.