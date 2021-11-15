Portugal 1-2 Serbia: 5 talking points as Mitrovic scores dramatic injury-time winner to dump Selecao into play-offs | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Portugal were denied an automatic qualification spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Serbia snatched a late winner in Lisbon on the final day.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a 90th-minute header to break Portuguese hearts, and the Selecao will now have to negotiate their way through the dreaded play-off round to book their place in the competition.

Renato Sanches put the hosts in front in just the second minute, but Dusan Tadic equalized for the Eagles before the break.

While it was an even game in the second period, Portugal still looked more dangerous, but failed to exert their dominance in the game and eventually paid the price.

Serbia secured their second consecutive World Cup appearance while Portugal will learn their fate on 26 November, when the draw for the play-offs will be made.

Here are the major talking points points from the game:

#5 Should Portugal's early opener have been allowed to stand?

Portugal's opener looked controversial

Just like the reverse fixture back in March, the game wasn't devoid of controversy. In fact, it befell as early as the second minute when Sanches struck for Portugal.

While there was nothing wrong with his finish, the problem was in the build-up - Bernardo Silva dispossessed Nemanja Gudelj with what looked like a rough challenge.

B/R Football @brfootball Renato Sanches only needed two minutes to give Portugal the lead vs. Serbia.



A win or draw books their spot at the World Cup 👀 Renato Sanches only needed two minutes to give Portugal the lead vs. Serbia. A win or draw books their spot at the World Cup 👀 https://t.co/gqwzF2UoQn

Far from penalizing the Manchester City star, the referee allowed the match to play on, and seconds later, Portugal were in front.

How much of a foul was that? Silva's challenge on Gudelj led to a tangle of legs, with the Serbian midfielder going to the ground as a result.

#4 Night of redemption for Serbia

Serbia erased their Euro 2020 heartbreak with World Cup flourish

Almost exactly 12 months ago, Serbia lost to Scotland on penalties in the final play-off round of the Euro 2020 qualifiers and thereby missed out on a spot in the tournament.

To make things worse, they endured the heartbreak in their own backyard, just without the fans.

B/R Football @brfootball Serbia needed a win vs. Portugal in Lisbon.



They got it in the 90th minute.



What a photo 📸 Serbia needed a win vs. Portugal in Lisbon.They got it in the 90th minute. What a photo 📸 https://t.co/JMmWDCbU3p

Now, fast-forward your calendar to the present day, and the Eagles have secured a direct route to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup by winning Group A undefeated!

What were the odds, really? Portugal had the home advantage. Serbia had never beaten Portugal in a competitive game before. Portugal also had a superior goal-difference coming into the game.

Yet, look how this has turned out to be! Football, bloody hell...

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee