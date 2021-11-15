Portugal 1-2 Serbia: Selecao player ratings as late Mitrovic winner condemns Ronaldo and co into playoffs | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Portugal were stunned 2-1 by Serbia in Lisbon on the final matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a 90th-minute winner for the visitors as the Selecao were condemned into the playoffs.

Renato Sanches had given the Euro 2016 champions an early lead, which Dusan Tadic cancelled out before the break. Fernando Santos' team were guilty of getting too complacent at times, and were eventually punished for the same in the end.

Serbia, who had never beaten Portugal before, caused a huge upset to book their tickets to Qatar on a memorable night. Cristiano Ronaldo and co, meanwhile, will have to negotiate the dreaded playoffs in March 2022 to seal their place in the Qatar showpiece.

The draw for the same will take place on 26 November 2021.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Portugal:

Rui Patricio - 6.5/10

He faced little trouble in goal, but should've done better for both of Serbia's goals, especially Mitrovic's late winner.

Joao Cancelo - 6.5/10

The Manchester City full-back was not at his attacking best on the night, and also lost possession 12 times in the game.

Jose Fonte - 7/10

He dealt well with Dusan Vlahovic, and was generally tidy in defence, making six clearances and three interceptions.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

Serbia's pressing unsettled him a few times, conceding a pair of corners. He also had a tough time dealing with the likes of Mitrovic.

Nuno Mendes - 5/10

The youngster had an awful game on the left. Mendes struggled to offer width offensively, left too much gap at the back, and also lost possession a few times.

Renato Sanches - 7.5/10

He gave Portugal an early lead, and remained a thorn in Serbia's face with his high press and dangerous link-ups.

Renato Sanches has scored his first competitive goal for Portugal since he scored against Poland at Euro 2016.



It’s taken him just two minutes to get off the mark this evening. ⚽️ Renato Sanches has scored his first competitive goal for Portugal since he scored against Poland at Euro 2016. It’s taken him just two minutes to get off the mark this evening. ⚽️ https://t.co/2ja1FVKLTa

Danilo Pereira - 7.5/10

The midfielder provided excellent cover for the back four, and read the game well, making three clearances and five interceptions.

Joao Moutinho - 7/10

He was key in Portugal regaining possession with some vital interceptions, but his passes lacked venom, and his crosses were wayward too. Moutinho had one shot in the game, which was blocked.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

He created the opening goal of the game by dispossessing Nemanja Gudelj, and remained a huge threat on the right. Silva dribbled his way forward a few times, and creating a few more chances.

Bernardo Silva has now provided more assists than any other Portuguese player in World Cup qualifying (3).



Two of them have come against Serbia. 💪 Bernardo Silva has now provided more assists than any other Portuguese player in World Cup qualifying (3).Two of them have come against Serbia. 💪 https://t.co/rE8aBWfzBo

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

The Portugal ace tried his damnedest, but had no luck in front of goal. Will we see a FIFA World Cup without the great Ronaldo?

Diogo Jota - 5/10

He was totally anonymous on the left flank, and struggled to keep hold of possession too.

Ratings of Portugal substitutes against Serbia

Joao Palhinha - 7/10

Despite his limited time on the ball, Palhinha was a crucial figure off it. He hounded Serbia like a Terrier, helping out defensively when Portugal were on the back foot.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

The talismanic playmaker couldn't pull a rabbit out of his hat on the night.

Joao Felix - 6.5/10

He linked up nicely with Ronaldo, looking to relieve some of the pressure.

Ruben Neves - 6/10

With Serbia looking dangerous in the final exchanges, Neves had to rather help out defensively.

Andre Silva - N/A

There was too little time for the RB Leipzig striker to make a difference.

