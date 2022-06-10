Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic: Selecao Player Ratings as Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo put in a playmaking masterclass | UEFA Nations League 2022

Portugal saw off the Czech Republic by a 2-0 scoreline in their third group match of the UEFA Nations League at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Thursday, June 9.

The hosts came into this game on the back of a resounding 4-0 win over Switzerland in their last game. They were first in the table before kick-off, but only on goal difference. Fernando Santos and his men were keen to end the first round of group games with a flourish.

The visitors, on the other hand, played an exciting 2-2 draw against Spain in their last game. They were tied with Portugal on points prior to kick-off, trailing only on goal difference. The Czechs were keen to continue in their spectacular form and upset their hosts.

LiveScore @livescore



Averaging a goal a game Cristiano Ronaldo 's last 14 games for Portugal:Averaging a goal a game Cristiano Ronaldo's last 14 games for Portugal: ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Averaging a goal a game 😎 https://t.co/BT0CnBU4FY

Portugal began the game on the front foot, as was expected of them. Players from both sides began the game with great aggression as they looked to earn their place at the top of the group. However, the visitors were unable to stitch together any threatening attacking moves.

William Carvalho, Tomas Soucek and Ales Mateju all found their way into the referee's book within 30 minutes of play. A total of 16 fouls were shared between the teams in the first half.

Portugal were the first team on the scoresheet as Joao Cancelo put them 1-0 up after 33 minutes. Bernardo Silva provided an assist for his goal with a good pass. They continued attacking and Silva provided another assist as Goncalo Guedes made it 2-0 to the hosts after 38 minutes.

The Czech Republic could only muster one shot on target in the first half, but did not threaten besides that. The teams went into the break with Portugal up 2-0.

The Czech Republic made a triple-change at half-time in a bid to mount a comeback in the second period. It allowed them to reshuffle their frontline as they looked to create more chances and move the ball quicker.

The referee's booking of players without a second thought continued in the second half as he booked Cristiano Ronaldo for a clumsy challenge early on.

Fernando Santos looked to protect his players and made a flurry of changes starting just after the hour-mark. With both sides making so many changes, neither were able to grab a foothold in the game.

Portugal held on to secure the three points that saw them comfortably leave the Czech Republic in their rear-view mirror. The hosts are top of the group with seven points from three games. That said, let's take a look at their player ratings from this game.

Portugal Player Ratings

Portugal v Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Diogo Costa - 7/10

Costa put in a decent performance and ended the night with a clean sheet. He made one save and distributed the ball with 64% accuracy.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Joao Cancelo scored the opening goal for Portugal shortly after the half-hour mark. He looked calm and composed and even displayed his versatility, often landing up in the center forward role or in central midfield. He was also booked late in the game. He made four interceptions and played four accurate long balls.

Pepe - 7.5/10

Pepe put in a strong performance and was instrumental as Portugal earned the win. He made two clearances, blocked one shot and won all five of his duels.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

Danilo made a composed start to the game at the heart of Portugal's defense. He made one clearance and won five of his seven duels.

Raphael Guerreiro - 8/10

Guerreiro had a great game as he dominated the left flank. He made four tackles, one interception and one clearance. He also won seven of his nine duels and played three key passes.

Goncalo Guedes - 7/10

Guedes made a good start to the game and scored a goal a few minutes before half-time. He attempted a total of three shots and scored from the only one on target.

Bernardo Silva - 8.5/10

Bernardo was at his creative and brilliant best as he provided two assists in the first period of the game. He also played four key passes, two long balls and won three of his nine duels.

Ruben Neves - 7/10

Neves had a good game in midfield. He played five accurate long balls and won four of his eight duels.

William Carvalho - 7/10

Carvalho put in a combative shift in the centre of the park for Portugal. He won four of his six duels and played four accurate long balls.

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota had an uncharacteristically off-night as his dip in form continues.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

Despite his side dominating for large portions of the game, Ronaldo could not will himself onto the scoresheet. He attempted a total of three shots and passed the ball with 90% accuracy.

Substitutes

Vitinha - 6.5/10

Vintinha went on to replace star-man Bernardo Silva and put in a decent performance.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

Fernandes replaced Carvalho in the second half. He passed the ball with 81% accuracy and won one of his three ground duels.

Rafael Leao, Joao Palhinha & Joao Moutinho - N/A

The trio came on as late-game substitutes and did not contribute enough to warrant a rating.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far