Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia: Seleccao player ratings as Bruno Fernandes double seals Qatar spot | 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs final

Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs final to book their place in the competition. A brace from Bruno Fernandes was enough for the Selecao, who dominated proceedings from the off.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a good chance early on by dragging his shot wide, but he made up for that by setting up Fernandes a while later. The midfielder then doubled the home side's advantage in the 65th minute with another sublime finish from Diogo Jota's sumptuous cross from distance.

North Macedonia, who knocked out reigning European champions Italy in the semi-finals, failed to muster a single shot on target.

They came agonisingly close to securing their first-ever World Cup spot but it wasn't meant to be. Portugal will now learn their fate in the group stage draw on April 1.

On that note, here are the Portugal player ratings:

Diogo Costa - 6.5/10

He was a mere spectator for much of the game, with North Macedonia never really threatening the Portugal goal.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

The Manchester City star was still some way off his best but was involved all night at both ends of the pitch.

Pepe - 8/10

Rock-solid in defence, he read the game brilliantly and was as dependable as ever.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

He was a figure of composure all night, keeping everything tight at the back for the hosts.

Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

He laid some excellent long balls during the first half, keeping Portugal on the front foot, but his impact waned after the break.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10

Fernandes was Portugal's hero of the night with two goals that were enough to guide them into the World Cup finals.

Joao Moutinho - 7/10

A midfield general for the hosts, Moutinho worked hard to break down North Macedonia's plays and drove forward whenever he got the opportunity to join up in attack.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

The Manchester City ace looked promising in some of Portugal's attacking plays. He got into good positions and passed the ball around quickly, but he was eclipsed by better players around him.

Otavio - 5/10

The 27-year-old looked a pale shadow of himself that starred in the 3-1 defeat of Turkey last week, failing to impact proceedings in any meaningful way.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

He missed a good chance to open the scoring early on but set up Fernandes' first goal. Ronaldo will now play at what looks like his fifth and final FIFA World Cup.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Much like Ronaldo, he was also influential without being in action a lot. However, he bagged an assist after putting things on a plate for Fernandes with an impeccable delivery.

Ratings of Portugal substitutes against North Macedonia

William Carvalho - 6/10

He beefed up the Selecao's defence to ensure there was no late drama.

Rafael Leao - 6.5/10

He injected pace and directness into the Selecao's attack.

Joao Felix - N/A

The game was done and dusted by the time he came on.

Matheus Nunes - N/A

He was subbed alongside Felix in the 88th minute when the hosts were comfortably cruising.

Vitor Ferreira - N/A

The youngster was brought on to merely see the game off.

