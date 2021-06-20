Portugal 2-4 Germany: Player Ratings as defending champions ripped to shreds by Die Mannschaft | UEFA Euro 2020

Germany thumped Portugal 4-2 at the Allianz Arena to get their Euro 2020 campaign up and running.

Own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro, coupled with strikes from Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens, blew away the defending champions. Earlier. Portugal had opened the scored through Cristiano Ronaldo before Diogo Jota pulled one back late on.

Portugal's talismanic captain broke the deadlock against the run of play following a superb counter-attacking move which he started himself. But Dias and Guerreiro fired into their own nets under pressure just a few minutes apart to give the hosts the lead before half-time in Munich.

Portugal's defence was all over the place, and the same theme continued just a few minutes after the restart. Germany scored twice more through Havertz and Gosens. Jota pulled one back for the reigning champions, but Portugal couldn't build on that and suffered a chastening defeat.

Following the results on Saturday, the 'group of death' at Euro 2020 is now wide open, with all four teams in contention to reach the Round of 16. Portugal will need to beat France to finish in the top two, while Germany will be through if they beat Hungary on matchday three.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings in the game for both teams:

Portugal Player Ratings against Germany:

Rui Patricio - 5/10

Patricio was let down by the Portugal defence, as he was left hopelessly exposed on all four occasions Germany scored.

Nelson Semedo - 4/10

Gosens dominated Semedo on the night, repeatedly attacking the Portugal defender's side of the pitch as the former Barcelona man came a cropper.

Nélson Semedo not having his best night so far.



Agree with Neil Lennon?#bbceuro2020 #EURO2020 #PORGER — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) June 19, 2021

Pepe - 7/10

Arguably the only bright spot in the Portugal defence against Germany, Pepe dominated aerial duels and stood firm in the face of the hosts' onslaught.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Dias was a pale shadow of the player who bagged the PFA Player of the Year award in 2020-21. The centre-back was in no man's land as he scored the first own goal of the game, triggering Germany's onslaught.

Raphael Guerreiro - 6/10

It was an absolute horror show in defence for Guerreiro, who scored Portugal's first goal of the tournament against Hungary. But against Germany, Guerreiro put one through his own net.

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

Pereira started the match brightly, making a few blocks and jumping into tackles, but lost ground when Germany upped the ante.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

He was involved in Portugal's opening goal, producing a superb cross for Jota. But that was about it for the Manchester City star, who got substituted at the break.

Bruno Fernandes - 4/10

Fernandes had a poor outing on the night, not showing any attacking intent and struggling to impose himself in the game against Germany.

William Carvalho - 6/10

He made a lot of runs but couldn't impact the game in any way. Carvalho struggled to get a whiff of the ball when Germany were on the front foot.

Diogo Jota - 7.5/10

It was a vibrant attacking outing from the Liverpool ace, who helped reduced Portugal's arrears on the night.

Diogo Jota’s game by numbers vs. Germany [83 minutes]:



87% pass accuracy

29 touches — 5 in the box

3 shots [1 on target]

2 fouls won

1 goal

1 assist

1.05 xG

0.77 xA



A much improved performance from the LFC forward. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/IPw4JCmg07 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 19, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10

The Portugal captain scored a goal and made an assist but was let down by his defence against Germany.

36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo cleared the ball from his own box and sprinted ahead of everyone on the pitch to score the opening goal for Portugal in less than 15 seconds 😳



That mentality. pic.twitter.com/YK8nnK97Vy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

Ratings of Portugal substitutes against Germany:

Renato Sanches - 7.5/10

Sanchez almost bagged Portugal's third with a thunderous long-range effort, which cannoned back off the upright. It was another bright performance from the youngster, who should be starting against France in Portugal's make-or-break final group game.

Joao Moutinho - 7/10

Portugal's set-piece specialist laid out a free-kick which culminated in Portugal's second goal.

Rafa Silva - 7/10

It was a lively cameo from Silva again as he laid some good passes and tried to push Portugal on the break.

Andre Silva - N/A

The Eintracht Frankfurt star was brought on to help Portugal reduce the deficit, but he barely got a sniff of the ball.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by BH