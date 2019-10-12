×
Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg: Three talking points | European qualifiers 

Tony Akatugba
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Oct 2019, 08:25 IST

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo

It was business as usual in the Group B of the European Qualifiers clash, as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal ran out comfortable 3-0 victors over minnows, Luxembourg.

The hosts began their assault on the Luxembourg goalmouth quite early, as a Ronaldo shot whizzed past Anthony Moris' post as quickly as the 2nd minute. However, it was Bernardo Silva who got the party started, as he put the ball past Moris in the 16th minute.

Portugal continued to dominate proceedings in the first half, but at the interval, it was just the lone goal separating the sides.

In the second half Selecao das Quinas continued to probe the Luxembourg goalmouth, with Ronaldo as the eye of the storm. The Juventus marksman was rewarded for his persistence in the 65th minute, as he delicately chipped Moris for the second goal of the game.

The hosts seldom looked in trouble against Luxembourg, and in the 89th minute, they got the icing on the cake, as Goncalo Guedes thumped the ball past Moris and into the net, albeit helped by a slight deflection.

Portugal remains hot on the trail of group leaders Ukraine and will cherish the opportunity to shave points off Andriy Shevchenko's men when they meet next week.

#3 Portugal too good for Luxembourg

Bernardo Silva (middle) celebrates a goal with his teammates
Bernardo Silva (middle) celebrates a goal with his teammates

This was inevitable really, as on paper it was a total mismatch. The prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Bernardo Silva attacking the Luxembourg defence was always a recipe for a domineering performance, and we were served just that.

The Portuguese armada, led by the irrepressible Ronaldo, toyed with the Luxembourg rearguard all night, with the Juventus marksman in particular afforded a couple of gilt-edged chances. The young Joao Felix also got in on the act, however, he was unable to register his first goal for the senior side.

The final stats painted a damning picture for The Red Lions, as Selecao das Quinas had the bulk of possession at 61 per cent. Ronaldo and his teammates also had 22 shots, with 10 on target. Luxembourg, on the other hand, had just 6 shots, with 2 on target.


Goncalo Guedes got onto the scorecard.
Goncalo Guedes got onto the scorecard.
