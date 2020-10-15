Portugal 3-0 Sweden: Player Ratings | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Portugal saw off Sweden by putting three past them in a dominant display in the UEFA Nations League. Wary of Sweden's vulnerabilities, the Portuguese came out swinging from the gates and never looked like they were in any real danger as they kept piling the pressure on the Swedes.

Bernardo Silva put Portugal ahead in the 21st minute with a lovely curved finish before Diogo Jota extended their lead right before half-time. The Liverpool forward then scored with a lovely solo effort to put the game to bed in the 72nd minute.

The Portugal players were at the top of their game as they continue to show good progress under Fernando Santos. Let's take a look at how the players fared tonight.

Portugal Player Ratings

Rui Patricio - 8/10

Made a good save off a header to deny Sweden in the 48th minute of the game. He subsequently saved well from a Claesson shot in the 55th minute. Patricio topped his performance with another fine save from a brilliant Isak header in the 83rd minute.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Brilliant down the wing and played a lovely dinked ball into the box that William Carvalho headed onto the post as early as the fourth minute. Cancelo then sent in a brilliant whipped ball in behind the defensive line to release Jota for Portugal's second. He was excellent in defence and Sweden hardly had any joy attacking down his side.

Pepe - 7/10

Pepe made several necessary interceptions and remained committed to Portugal's cause throughout.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Played a couple of awkward passes while trying to force the ball out of defence. Was solid defensively though.

Raphael Guerreiro - 6/10

Worked hard and was always keen to join in attack but faded as the game progressed. Guerreiro was good in a defensive sense.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

Kept things tidy in the centre and provided good cover to his backline.

William Carvalho - 7/10

Deployed in a more advanced role, Carvalho joined the attack well. He played some lovely through balls and progressed the ball well but missed a great chance inside the first five minutes.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Great from Bruno Fernandes here. Great first touch, holds the ball to bring the defender in, then plays the ball into the space, resulting in a goal. This is what we know Bruno can do. He is a quality player. pic.twitter.com/0CT76yUh7e — TacticFanatic (@tactic_fanatic) October 14, 2020

It was his deft pass that released Diogo Jota into space from where he rolled the ball across for Silva to open the scoring for Portugal. Got into good positions continuously and played some lovely balls into his attackers and could have got a well deserved assist but Joao Felix let him down with the finish.

Bernardo Silva 7/10

Executed a fine finish to put Portugal ahead in the 21st minute. Looked threatening whenever he got on the ball and combined well with Jota and Bruno Fernandes.

Joao Felix - 5/10

Didn't affect the game nearly as he would have wanted and misssed a wonderful one-on-one opportunity in the 67th minute after timing his run well. Awful finish at the end of it. Taken off for Podence

Diogo Jota - 9/10

⭐️ Diogo Jota vs Sweden:



27 passes completed

56 touches

4 successful dribbles

2 key passes

1 big chance created

1 assist

2 goals pic.twitter.com/rvVMhbJmdL — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 14, 2020

Remarkable performance from Jota. Created a goal and scored two. Jota looked lively from the start. Gave a great account of himself and grabbed an assist for Portugal's first goal. Drifted in behind Pontus Jansson to smash it home off a Cancelo cross to extend their lead. Brilliant solo run and finish for his second.

Substitutes

Andre Silva - N/A

Came on for Bernardo Silva in the 75th minute but did not get involved much.

Podence - N/A

Podence came on late as a substitute.

Joao Moutinho - N/A

His introduction allowed Danilo to get forward and stretch his legs.

Renato Sanches - N/A

Got forward on a couple of occasions but there wasnt much time for him to get involved after coming on.

Rafa Silva - N/A

Rafa Silva came on for Diogo Jota but he did not have enough time to affect the game.