Portugal 3-1 Turkey: Seleccao player ratings as World Cup spot edges closer | 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs

Portugal saw off Turkey 3-1 in Porto to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff finals against North Macedonia.

Goals from Otavio, Diogo Jota and Matheus Nunes got the job done for the Seleccao, while Burak Yilmaz pulled one back for the visitors.

The hosts looked comfortable in the first-half, gaining a 2-0 lead through Otavio and Jota as the Crescent-Stars were dealt a huge blow.

Yilmaz halved the deficit just after the hour mark but then missed a chance to bring his side level by firing his penalty into the stands.

Nunes then came off the bench to put the game beyond doubt in the dying seconds as the Euro 2016 champions kept their qualifying hopes alive.

They now face giant-killing North Macedonia, who knocked reigning European champions Italy out with a goal at the death.

Portugal Player Ratings:

Diogo Costa - 7/10

The 22-year-old rose to the challenge with four saves on the night and has also made a case to start on Tuesday in the final against North Macedonia.

Diego Dalot - 6/10

His long passes weren't accurate, but Dalot made good recoveries and laid three key passes in the match.

Jose Fonte - 4/10

He lost Yilmaz in the build-up to Turkey's goal and then conceded the penalty. Awful.

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

Pereira isn't a centre-back by trade but still managed to do a better job than Fonte. His passing was also accurate for most of the game.

Raphael Guerreiro - 6.5/10

His recovery skills were top notch as Turkey had a hard time going up against him.

Joao Moutinho - 7/10

Incredible long passes and wonderful distribution. Only area he struggled a bit was in winning duels in midfield.

Otavio - 8.5/10

What an incredible night for the youngster. Otavio set Portugal on their way with a lovely finish before assisting Jota with a neat chip.

Squawka @Squawka



100% chance conversion

29 touches

5 duels won

2 chances created

2 fouls won

1 tackle

1 take-on

1 shot

1 goal

1 assist



Involved in both goals. Otávio in the first half vs. Turkey:

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

The Manchester United talisman blew hot and cold all night but could've had an assist from a perfect set-piece delivery.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva missed a great chance early on but was involved in building up attacks by dropping deep. Looked really sharp throughout the night.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

Not the best night for the Portugal captain, who missed a sitter and then hit the crossbar in stoppage-time. However, the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner was involved in some impressive build-up play and pulled off some incredible one-touch flicks.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

An absolute thorn in Turkey's side with his pace and directness. Jota also doubled Portugal's advantage before the break with a sublime headed finish.

He loves a header:

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Header

◉ Header

◉ Header

◉ Header

◉ Header



Lethal in the air. Diogo Jota has scored five goals in World Cup 2022 qualifying for Portugal:

Substitutes

Joao Felix - 6/10

The Portugal youngster nicely set up Ronaldo in the dying moments but the star smashed his effort against the crossbar, robbing him off an assist.

William Carvalho - 6.5/10

The Real Betis man helped maintain control in midfield.

Raphael Leao - 7/10

He bagged an assist off the bench by releasing Nunes down the left.

Matheus Nunes - 7.5/10

A confident finish to put the final nail in Turkey's coffin.

Nuno Mendes - N/A

Didn't have enough time to make an impact.

