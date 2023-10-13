Portugal 3-2 Slovakia: 5 Talking Points as the Selecao survive late Slovakian charge to secure qualification | Euro 2024 Qualifiers 

Portugal secured a 3-2 win over Slovakia on Friday in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, extending their lead to eight points at the top of Group J.

The Selecao entered this contest on the back of a six-game winning run in which they scored 24 goals without reply. Their last outing accounted for most of these goals as they thrashed Luxembourg 9-0 without Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he returned from suspension and was put straight into the starting XI by Roberto Martinez.

Slovakia, on the other hand, secured four wins in their last five games, with their only defeat being a narrow 1-0 reverse against Portugal. They were looking to do one better this time and earn a positive result as manager Francesco Calzona fielded a strong team.

Expand Tweet

Portugal made a great start to the game as they were two goals to the good inside half an hour of play. Goncalo Ramos showed his aerial prowess as he grabbed the first goal of the game, assisted by Bruno Fernandes following some slick footwork to create space.

Slovakia then gifted Portugal a penalty as defender Denis Vavro handled the ball in his 18-yard-box. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way as the hosts led 2-0 going into the half-time break.

Expand Tweet

Slovakia showed courage in the second half as they looked to find a way back into the contest. They were rewarded for their perseverance as Laszlo Benes assisted David Hancko to make it 2-1 after 69 minutes.

However, their jubilation was short-lived as Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed his second of the night just three minutes later. Fernandes provided his second assist of the night for the goal with a pass across the face of goal.

Stanislav Lobotka made it 3-2 in the 80th minute but Slovakia did not have enough in their tank to stage a comeback.

On that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#5 Bruno Fernandes provides lovely assist for Goncalo Ramos' opener

Portugal maintained a good shape and dominated possession in Slovakia's half, forcing the visitors to drop deep. This allowed players like Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes to operate in the small pockets of space that were created.

The hosts manufactured their first goal from a similar situation, as Bernardo drove forward before playing the ball to Fernandes, who created space with a deft touch. He then crossed the ball towards Ramos, who scored with a thumping header to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute.

The strike made it seven goals in his first nine appearances for his country for Goncalo Ramos.

Expand Tweet

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot

Portugal were awarded a spot-kick midway through the first period after Slovakian center-back Vavro had handled the ball. Ronaldo stepped up to take the kick and coolly slotted it into the bottom-right corner to bag his 124th goal for the Selecao in his 202nd appearance.

The goal gave the hosts some breathing room as they continued to dominate possession and create chances in a bid to further extend their lead.

#3 Slovakia pull one back in the second half

With their backs against the wall at 2-0 down in an away game, the only way back for Slovakia was to score the third goal of the game. They did just that as they came out for the second half with renewed vigor and determination.

Substitute Laszlo Benes drove forward with the ball before laying it off to David Hancko, whose fierce strike left Diogo Costa stranded as the visitors made it 2-1 after 69 minutes.

Expand Tweet

#2 Ronaldo bags his brace from Fernandes' second assist of the night

Having seen their two-goal lead cut down to one just minutes earlier, Portugal were determined to stay ahead as they continued to attack. They restored their advantage just three minutes after conceding as Bruno Fernandes showed his vision with a great assist.

Cristiano Ronaldo was vigilant at the far post as he tapped the ball into an unguarded net to make it 3-2. In doing so, he became the first male footballer to score 125 international goals.

Expand Tweet

#1 Portugal survive late scare to qualify for Euro 2024

The Selecao knew they had to avoid defeat to secure their mathematical qualification to the Euro group stages in Germany next year. However, the second half proved their ride wasn't as smooth as it first seemed.

The hosts led 2-0 at the interval and it seemed they would cruise to victory. However, Slovakia pulled one back in the 69th minute. Despite going 3-1 down shortly after, the visitors scored once again to make it 3-2 in the 80th minute, setting up a frantic finale.

Portugal held on and secured the win, taking them up to a perfect 21 points from seven games, ensuring qualification to Euro 2024.