Portugal 3-3 Spain: 3 things that went right for Portugal

Portugal rode on Cristiano Ronaldo's magical performance to engineer a morale-boosting draw against Spain.

Portugal vs Spain proved to be a thriller

The Iberian derby truly lived up to its expectations as Portugal and Spain played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in Sochi. The game that was billed as THE tie of the group stage had everything to make it a thriller. At the end, honours were shared as group B became exciting with this draw.

Portugal took the lead twice on the night courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo. But Diego Costa was up to the task and scored a brace of his own. Nacho gave Spain the lead but it was destined to be Ronaldo's night as he scored a late freekick goal to equalize the match for his side.

Fernando Santos' men led the game at one point and then showed incredible temperament to claw their way back into the game. In this piece, we will take a look at the three key things that went right for Portugal against the mighty La Roja:

#3 David De Gea's massive blunder

David De Gea's Rob Green moment

Spain's man between the posts is the best in the business at the moment. But after his performance against Portugal, his reputation has taken a hit. A minute away from halftime, Ronaldo took a shot straight at David De Gea.

The keeper was in perfect position to stop it comfortably. But the ball hit his glove and spilt into the back of the net. It was an unbelievable howler committed by a man that has set such high standards of goalkeeping at the club level.

That mistake gave Portugal the lead going into the break and at the end, proved to be the decisive factor between a win and a draw for the 2010 Champions. It turned out to be a Rob Green moment for the Spaniard which went on to give Portugal a massive advantage.