Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Portugal 3-3 Spain: 3 things that went right for Portugal

Portugal rode on Cristiano Ronaldo's magical performance to engineer a morale-boosting draw against Spain.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Feature 16 Jun 2018, 12:14 IST
5.15K

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Portugal vs Spain proved to be a thriller

The Iberian derby truly lived up to its expectations as Portugal and Spain played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in Sochi. The game that was billed as THE tie of the group stage had everything to make it a thriller. At the end, honours were shared as group B became exciting with this draw. 

Portugal took the lead twice on the night courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo. But Diego Costa was up to the task and scored a brace of his own. Nacho gave Spain the lead but it was destined to be Ronaldo's night as he scored a late freekick goal to equalize the match for his side. 

Fernando Santos' men led the game at one point and then showed incredible temperament to claw their way back into the game. In this piece, we will take a look at the three key things that went right for Portugal against the mighty La Roja: 

#3 David De Gea's massive blunder 

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH3-POR-ESP
David De Gea's Rob Green moment

Spain's man between the posts is the best in the business at the moment. But after his performance against Portugal, his reputation has taken a hit. A minute away from halftime, Ronaldo took a shot straight at David De Gea. 

The keeper was in perfect position to stop it comfortably. But the ball hit his glove and spilt into the back of the net. It was an unbelievable howler committed by a man that has set such high standards of goalkeeping at the club level. 

That mistake gave Portugal the lead going into the break and at the end, proved to be the decisive factor between a win and a draw for the 2010 Champions. It turned out to be a Rob Green moment for the Spaniard which went on to give Portugal a massive advantage. 

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Portugal Football Spain Football David De Gea Cristiano Ronaldo Fernando Santos
Portugal vs Spain: 3 things that went wrong for Spain
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal 3-3 Spain; Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Five things to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain - Post Match analysis
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key battles that decided Portugal...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain - 3 Key Battles That...
RELATED STORY
Portugal vs Spain: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal Team vs Spain, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Portugal vs Spain Preview: Sochi Lays Down the Carpet for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
FT EGY URU
0 - 1
 Egypt vs Uruguay
FT MOR IRA
0 - 1
 Morocco vs Iran
FT POR SPA
3 - 3
 Portugal vs Spain
90'+4' FRA AUS
2 - 1
 France vs Australia
Today ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Today PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
Tomorrow CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
Tomorrow COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
Tomorrow GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
Tomorrow BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us