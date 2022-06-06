Portugal 4-0 Switzerland: Selecao Player Ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly misses out on a hat-trick in a stunning attacking display | UEFA Nations League 2022

Portugal hammered Switzerland 4-0 in their second game of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League in Lisbon on Sunday, June 5.

Both Switzerland and their hosts entered this contest having dropped points in their opening games. Portugal managed a 1-1 draw with Spain while the Swiss fell 2-1 to the Czech Republic in their first match. With five games still left to play in the group stages before kick-off, neither side wanted to allow a slip-up.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS for Portugal in their Nations League game against Switzerland. OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS for Portugal in their Nations League game against Switzerland. https://t.co/2YBLyCIkBR

The game began with high-intensity football from both sides as they looked to spark an upturn in form. Switzerland did not sit back in their own half and pressed high up the pitch to disrupt Portugal's advances.

They earned a corner and Haris Seferovic seemed to have scored from the resulting melee. However, the goal was ruled out for a handball by Fabian Schar in the build-up.

Portugal fought back with incisive moves of their own led by Otavio. He was caught by Schar a few yards outside the box, resulting in a free-kick for the hosts.

Story continues below ad

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and struck a low effort goalwards, which was parried by Gregor Kobel. But William Carvalho did well to stay onside and tapped in the rebound to make it 1-0.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Cristiano Ronaldo with two goals for Portugal so far tonight!



That's now 117 international goals he's scored in his career 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo with two goals for Portugal so far tonight!That's now 117 international goals he's scored in his career 🤯 https://t.co/2bYi4ZndSD

Portugal continued playing free-flowing and effective passing football as they cut through the Swiss defense like a knife through butter. Bruno Fernandes displayed great commitment as he slid in hard to pass the ball to Diogo Jota inside the box.

The Liverpool forward took a sharp touch and played the ball to Ronaldo who made it 2-0 with a thumping strike.

Story continues below ad

Ronaldo made it 3-0 just moments later as the hosts piled the men forward in attack. Once again, the ball was played to Jota in the box, whose strike came off the goalkeeper and fell directly into the striker's path. He tapped in to complete his brace.

With little to no resistance from Switzerland, the hosts continued to carve out openings and arrive in the opponent's box. Their captain missed two big chances before the break, which could have put the result beyond doubt as the sides went into the break with Portugal up 3-0.

Portugal @selecaoportugal



Halftime! We lead by 3! Intervalo! ⏸️ Portugal vai para o descanso a vencer por 3-0! #VamosComTudo Halftime! We lead by 3! #TeamPortugal Intervalo! ⏸️ Portugal vai para o descanso a vencer por 3-0! #VamosComTudoHalftime! We lead by 3! #TeamPortugal https://t.co/ddL3ju69kv

Story continues below ad

The second half brought more of the same success for Portugal as they continued to dominate despite making two changes. Substitutes Bernardo Silva and Ricardo Horta came on and changed the dynamic of the hosts' attack.

Silva played a wonderful pass to Joao Cancelo, who made a darting run towards Switzerland's 18-yard box. He took a soft touch to knock the ball around, onrushing goalkeeper Kobel and finished with a shot into the bottom-right corner to make it 4-0 after 68 minutes.

The Selecao held on to their commanding lead to take home all three points following a blistering display of attacking football. The win sees them rise to top spot in League A Group 2.

That said, let's take a look at their player ratings from the game.

Portugal Player Ratings

Rui Patricio - 7/10

Patricio had a good game in goal as he ended the match with a clean sheet. He made one save and distributed the ball with 84% accuracy.

Story continues below ad

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Cancelo reminded all the viewers why he is regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the game. He made a sublime run at goal in the second half, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into the net to make it 4-0 to Portugal. He also made five interceptions and played three accurate long balls.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Joao Cancelo vs Switzerland:



1 Goal

81 Touches

53 Accurate Passes

94.6% Pass Accuracy

5 Interceptions

3 Accurate Long Balls

2 Ground Duels Won

1 Tackle

1 Key Pass

1 Clearance

1 Aerial Duel Won Joao Cancelo vs Switzerland:1 Goal81 Touches53 Accurate Passes94.6% Pass Accuracy5 Interceptions3 Accurate Long Balls2 Ground Duels Won1 Tackle1 Key Pass1 Clearance1 Aerial Duel Won https://t.co/eHHHBlWLRv

Pepe - 7.5/10

Pepe put in a gritty performance to help seal the win for his side. He won two of his three duels and made five clearances.

Story continues below ad

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

Pereira had a good game at centre-back for Portugal. He won three of his four duels and made three clearances.

Nuno Mendes - 7.5/10

Nuno Mendes put in a great shift on the left flank as he provided the hosts with some width and space in wide areas to exploit. He won a remarkable eight out of 15 of his duels and played four key passes.

Ruben Neves - 7/10

Neves put in a decent performance at the heart of the hosts' midfield. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including six accurate long balls.

William Carvalho - 7.5/10

Carvalho enjoyed a comfortable first half on both ends of the pitch. He scored from a rebound from Ronaldo's free-kick and ended the first period with a clean sheet. He won four of his eight duels and also played one key pass.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Bruno Fernandes displayed grit and determination throughout as he looked to put this past season's ghosts behind him. He started the move that led to Portugal's second goal. He was also carded in the game.

Story continues below ad

Otavio - 7/10

Otavio was quick and used his footwork to get past the Swiss defenders with great success. He completed three successful dribbles and won six of his 15 duels.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.5/10

Ronaldo put in an attacking masterclass as he was at his best inside the box. He scored two goals in four minutes in the first half with some sharp movement to put his side 3-0 up, having already led before his brace. He attempted seven shots and missed two big chances to seal his hat-trick.

Diogo Jota - 8/10

Jota had a great game as he displayed awareness and played for the team. He assisted two goals for Portugal and also attempted two shots but failed to score.

Substitutes

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva provided a peach of an assist for his Manchester City teammate Cancelo for Portugal's fourth goal.

Ricardo Horta - 6.5/10

Horta came on in the second half and carried over his form from the last game as he put in an encouraging display.

Story continues below ad

Rafael Leao, Joao Palhinha & Matheus Nunes - N/A

The trio came on late in the game when Portugal were already cruising to victory and did not do enough to warrant a rating.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far