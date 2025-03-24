Portugal 5-2 Denmark: Five talking points as Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty miss not enough to hold Selecao back in UEFA Nations League 

Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty for Portugal against Denmark was not detrimental to his nation's revival in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal clash. The Iberian nation turned on the style to make amends for their 1-0 loss in the first leg of the clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sixth-minute penalty was one of the poorest attempts from the spot, and Kasper Schmeichel claimed the kick. However, after Joachim Andersen's own goal (38') was canceled by a Rasmus Kristensen effort (56), Ronaldo bagged a goal in the 72nd minute, only for Christian Eriksen to follow up his assist for his side's opening goal with a goal of his one four minutes later. Trincao scored twice(86', 91') to give the hosts the lead on aggregate for the first time in the tie before Diogo Jotaset up Goncalo Ramos (115) to end the clash.

A game where Cristiano Ronaldo features and scores in a match with five goals will surely raise talking points among fans and neutrals worldwide. Five talking points from the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal clash between Portugal and Denmark are:

5. Rasmus Hojlund's Purple Patch ends

Despite being the hero in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal between Portugal and Denmark, Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund could not rediscover his scoring boots in the second leg. He managed one shot on target from his four touches in the opposition box.

The Red Devils faithful will hope the striker remains confident despite a disappointing final game in the international break. The 22-year-old hopes he will have better games for his club and country in his future games.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo's eventful game

Cristiano Ronaldo had an eventful game with Portugal in their UEFA Nations League second-leg clash with Denmark. The legendary forward missed a poorly taken spot-kick in the sixth minute but managed to convert a rebound of Bruno Fernandes' ball to give his nation the lead again in the 72nd minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo tested Kasper Schmeichel with all five efforts but failed to complete any of the three dribbles he attempted, winning just two of seven duels.

3. Christian Eriksen's fabulous performance

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen had a fabulous game for Denmark against Portugal in their UEFA Nations League match. He scored and assisted his nation's two goals and helped the Scandinavian outfit hold off the Iberians until extra time.

Eriksen completed 21 of 26 passes, made four recoveries, and won two of four duels in his stellar performance for his country.

2. Bruno Fernandes' improved performance

Bruno Fernandes was back to his brilliant best and played a key role in helping Portugal overcome Denmark in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal. The Manchester United captain saw his deflected goal converted by Cristiano Ronaldo to restore his side's lead on the night in the 72nd minute.

The Portuguese magnifico created four chances, tested Kasper Schmeichel twice, and made 10 recoveries in the match.

1. Portugal set to face Germany in the UEFA Nations League semifinal

Portugal's victory over Denmark sees them head into the competition's semifinal, where they face Germany. Both teams bagged five goals across the two legs of their quarterfinal clashes and look set to promise goals and excitement when they face each other on June 4th.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and the other senior national team members will know they have two games to win their country's third international title.

