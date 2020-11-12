Portugal 7-0 Andorra: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo wins his 100th game with the national team | International Friendlies

Portugal smashed Andorra by seven goals to none as they gave the visitors no chance. Portugal opened their account through Pedro Neto who scored from close range to wrap up a beautiful team move. Others who got their names on the score-sheet were Paulinho, Renato Sanches, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, Neto and Paulinho both scored on their international debuts. Portugal went into the half time break with a 2 goal lead thanks to Neto and Paulinho. Sanches opened the scoring for the second half which was followed by Paulinho's second of the night. Adding to Andorra's woes, Emili Garcia scored an own goal for Portugal's fifth of night. Ronaldo and Felix finished off a perfect night with the side's sixth and seventh goals of the night respectively.

Here's how each player fared for the Portugal national team

Portugal Player Ratings

Paulinho celebrates after scoring a goal

Anthony Lopes - 6.5/10

Portugal's shotstopper Anthony Lopes was a spectator for majority of the game as he was hardly troubled by the visitors. He did not have much to do as Andorra failed to register a single shot on target throughout the entirety of the night.

Nelson Semedo - 8/10

Nelson Semedo put on a great show on the right-hand side. The Portugal right-back was a menace every time he made a darting run upfront. Semedo was quite instrumental in the build up for Portugal's first goal of the night.

Ruben Semedo - 7/10

Ruben Semedo enjoyed a decent outing for his national side. The Portugal center-back was untested for most of the game as all the action unfolded in the opposite half. But he was quick to foil any incoming threats. Semedo dealt with the majority of Andorra's advancements with ease.

Domingo Duarte - 7/10

Domingo Duarte put in a firm performance. He did not have much to do as the visitors failed to impose themselves over the game. Duarte, alongside Semedo had everything under control as they siezed a clean sheet for their side.

Mario Rui - 8.5/10

Mario Rui was one of the standout performers of the match. He was too hot to handle for the visitors. The Napoli wing-back bagged himself a brace of assists. Rui created 8 chances throughout the game. Moreover, he won 3 tackles, made 2 recoveries, won 5 duels and completed the most number of passes.

Renato Sanches - 8/10

Renato Sanches' performance last night showed glimpses of why he was touted as one of the most exciting players back then. The former Bayern Munich star grabbed a goal for himself. He constantly tried to make something happen upfront as he kept switching play to stretch the opposition.

Joao Moutinho - 8/10

Joao Moutinho ensured that the back-line was well guarded. The 34-year-old orchestrated play for the hosts. He won 8 duels for his side. Moreover, he won 2 tackles, created 2 chances and made 4 recoveries.

Sergio Oliveira - 7.5/10

With Joao Moutinho in complete control of the center, Sergio Oliveira had utmost freedom to move high up the pitch. He linked well with Neto and Rui upfront. Oliveira created 4 chances for his side to capitalize on and was rewarded with an assist to his name.

Francisco Trincao - 7.5/10

Trincao was a constant threat upfront. The Barcelona attacker created all kinds of trouble for the visitors. Trincao completed 3 dribbles, won 7 duels and made 4 recoveries throughout his time on the pitch. He linked up well with Semedo and the midfielders and provided an attacking option wide to stretch the opposition.

Paulinho - 8.5/10

Paulinho had an excellent outing for Portugal as he scored a brace. Although he was isolated for most of his tenure on the pitch, he was quite effective in engaging Andorra's backline. Paulinho's poacher instinct in front of goal created havoc for the visitors to deal with.

Pedro Neto - 8/10

Pedro Neto put in a sensational performance on his debut for Portugal. The Wolves forward opened the scoring for the night. He struck his first goal for the Portuguese national side. Neto scored a brilliant goal from close range to cap off a beautiful team move. He along with Paulinho formed a formidable strike partnership upfront.

Substitutes:

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.5/10

Cristiano Ronaldo's introduction to the game fueled the Portugual national side even more as they attacked Andorra relentlessly in the second half. Portugal's talisman bagged himself a goal and an assist. With that goal, he took his tally to 102 for the national side.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Bernardo Silva put in a substandard performance as he looked rusty. Although the Manchester City star controlled the tempo of the game, he was unable to produce anything in the final third.

William Carvalho - 7.5/10

William Carvalho disrupted Andorra's defense with his energy driven performance. He created 4 chances, won 3 duels and made 4 recoveries for his side. Carvalho was rewarded with an assist to cap off a brilliant display.

Joao Felix - 7.5/10

Although he did not have much do in the game, Joao Felix scored Portugal's seventh goal of the night to cap off a wonderful performance from the hosts.

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

Did not have much impact on the game.

Diogo Jota - NA

Came on too late to make a substantial contribution to the game.