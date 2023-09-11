Portugal 9-0 Luxembourg: 5 Talking Points as Bruno Fernandes puts in a masterclass in a rout | Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Portugal hammered a hapless Luxembourg side 9-0 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Monday, September 11.

The Selecao entered this game on the back of a perfect record, winning each of their five games without conceding. They were without Cristiano Ronaldo for this game as he was suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards. Manager Roberto Martinez rotated a few other players from their last game and fielded a strong lineup.

Luxembourg entered this game on the back of a decent record, with three wins, one draw and one defeat in their five games. They were on zero goal difference prior to this game, showing their tendency to have end-to-end games. Manager Luc Holtz named a strong lineup to face the Group J leaders.

Portugal started the game on the front foot and were barely troubled by Luxembourg as they kept possession in their opponents' half. They ran riot in the first half, scoring four goals as Goncalo Ramos and Goncalo Inacio netter a brace apiece.

The Selecao also held their defensive shape well, preventing Luxembourg from attempting a single shot in the first period.

Portugal led 4-0 at the half-time interval.

While many expected Portugal to take it easy in the second half and be content with knocking the ball around, they turned it up a notch and scored their fifth just 12 minutes after the restart.

Substitutes Ricardo Horta and Joao Felix joined the party later in the game as the hosts added four more goals before the end of the game in a ruthless display.

With six wins from six games, Portugal are in a formidable position. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from this game.

#5. Portugal brushed Luxembourg aside in a dominant first half

Despite the absence of captain and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, his teammates lifted their game and played at a high level from the start. Portugal kept 70% possession in the first period and played so high up the pitch that they prevented any semblance of attacking play by Luxembourg.

Martinez's men attempted 13 shots in the first half, scoring from each of their four shots on target in a clinical display. While a couple of those goals were organically created, Portugal also won the ball high up the pitch to for their other goals. Ramos' first goal of the game is a prime example of this.

Their aggressive, high pressing style was too much for their visitors to handle as they failed to register a single shot on target and struggled to cope with the pace of the game at times.

#4. All four first-half goals were scored by players named 'Goncalo'

Bruno Fernandes showed great presence of mind as he held his width on the right flank before delivering a pin-point cross for Goncalo Inacio to head home for 1-0. Portugal's high press paid dividends shorly after as Goncalo Ramos finished off a sharp move in Luxembourg's box to make it 2-0.

Ramos showed his finishing abilities in another stunning goal in the 34th minute. While he finished the move, Rafael Leao was the creator with his electric pace and accurate assist.

Fernandes and Inacio combined once again to punish Luxembourg in the dying embers of the first period as Portugal carried a huge 4-0 lead into half-time.

#3. Bruno Fernandes played like an artist on the pitch

Fernandes had a great game and was comfortably the player of the match for his incredible range of passes and his vision to execute them. He provided two nearly identical assists from crosses in the first period, converted by the same player as Goncalo Inacio showed his aerial prowess.

The cherry on the cake was Bruno Fernandes' assist for Diogo Jota's goal in the second half. The Manchester United midfielder saw Jota running into open space and threaded the needle with his lovely lofted pass into his teammate's feet. The Liverpool forward did the rest to make it 5-0 after 57 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes created seven chances in just an hour of play all by himself as he dominated in midfield. He rounded off an incredible night with a well-taken goal in the second half.

#2. Diogo Jota made up for his missed chances in the second half

Jota had two glorious chances to score in the first half but saw one attempt hit the post while the other was a miscued effort.

However, the Liverpool forward made amends for his missed chances in the second half, scoring 12 minutes after the restart.

Jota then assisted Ricardo Horta with a lovely pass, before bagging a brace just 10 minutes later with a sharp finish.

#1. The Selecao create a national record whilst maintaining their perfect record in Group J

With 18 points from a possible 18, Portugal have put some daylight between themselves and second-placed Slovakia, who have 13 points. What makes this feat even more impressive is that the Selecao have scored 24 goals during these games and are yet to concede. In fact, they have faced just nine shots on target so far.

Roberto Martinez's influence on the team and his man-management has helped the squad, who performed at an optimum level despite being without their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Six different goalscorers helped them complete the rout over Luxembourg.

In doing so, they created history as they recorded their biggest-ever margin of victory with a 9-0 win over Luxembourg. Their previous record was 8-0, which they achieved multiple times.

