Portugal 9-0 Luxembourg: Player Ratings as six different scorers complete rout over helpless visitors | Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Portugal smashed Luxembourg 9-0 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Monday, September 11.

Roberto Martinez's men entered this game on the back of a perfect record. They won each of their last five games in Group J, scoring 15 goals without reply as they looked to maintain their perfect start.

The Spaniard fielded a strong lineup for this game despite being without Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed out due to suspension.

Expand Tweet

Portugal made a strong start to the game and looked to play most of their football in Luxembourg's half, with or without the ball. They created all of their goalscoring chances in the first period with a combination of high pressing followed by quick passes when the ball was won.

Goncalo Inacio opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a powerful header following an assist from Bruno Fernandes. Goncalo Ramos doubled Portugal's lead with a cool finish just six minutes later. The PSG forward made it a brace later in the half, while Fernandes assisted Inacio once again for their fourth.

The hosts carried a commanding 4-0 lead into the break.

Expand Tweet

The Selecao showed no signs of slowing down in the second half as they added a fifth goal just 12 minutes of the restart, courtesy of Diogo Jota. The Liverpool man was in the thick of things for a 20-minute period following his goal as he assisted Ricardo Horta and then grabbed his second goal just 10 minutes later as Luxembourg were down 7-0.

Fernandes rounded off a wonderful night for himself with a goal seven minutes from time, while substitute Joao Felix scored a delightful goal in the 88th minute.

Portugal secured a rampant 9-0 win over Luxembourg and extended their lead at the top of Group J to five points. On that note, here are their player ratings from this game.

Portugal Player Ratings

Diogo Costa - 7/10

Costa had a quiet first half as Luxembourg failed to register a single attempt. He was called upon just once and dived sharply to his right to deny Leandro Barreiro.

Nelson Semedo - 6.5/10

Semedo played well on the right flank and used his strength well. He won four duels and played two key passes during his time on the pitch.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias made a slow start to the game but distributed the ball well. He blocked one shot and played five long balls in a decent outing.

Goncalo Inacio - 9/10

Inacio scored two goals in the first half as he showed great attacking instinct and aerial presence to beat his markers. He won seven duels, making one clearance and one tackle. He also played one key pass.

Diogo Dalot - 8/10

Dalot was solid on the left side of defense as he shut down several attacks building from his side. He won seven duels, making two clearances and two tackles.

Danilo Pereira - 7.5/10

Pereira had a composed game in midfield and looked solid in and out of possession. He passed the ball with 96% accuracy and won all eight of his duels.

Bruno Fernandes - 10/10

Fernandes was the chief ball distributor for Portugal and provided two lovely assists in the first half. He added another exqusite assist to the collection in the second half with a perfectly-weighted pass for Jota.

Expand Tweet

Fernandes rounded off his night with a well-taken goal from an assist by substitute Ricardo Horta in the second period.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva was silky on the ball and provided an assist for Ramos' first goal. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy, including two key passes.

Diogo Jota - 8.5/10

Jota got into great positions but luck evaded him in the first half as he hit the woodwork once and miscued another great opportunity. However, he made up for those missed chances with two goals and an assist in the second period.

Rafael Leao - 7.5/10

Leao was highly active on the left flank and provided one assist in the first period. He won four duels, completed three dribbles and played two key passes in a well-rounded performance.

Goncalo Ramos - 8.5/10

Ramos stepped up to the occasion in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, netting a first-half brace. He was highly active in the press but played only five passes and was subbed off at the hour-mark.

Substitutes

Joao Felix - 7/10

Felix came on at the hour-mark and had to wait until late in the game to get in on the action, scoring a peach of a a goal from the edge of the box.

Expand Tweet

Joao Cancelo - 6.5/10

Cancelo replaced Semedo and put in a decent performance.

Ricardo Horta - 8/10

Horta made a big impact for Portugal and scored just six minutes after coming on. He then turned provider and assisted Fernandes in the 83rd minute.

Ruben Neves - 6.5/10

Neves came on late in the second half and provided an assist for Portugal's ninth goal.

Otavio - 6.5/10

Otavio replaced Leao and put in a decent performance.