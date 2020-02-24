Portugal, Argentina, England and USA in four-way tussle for Giovanni Reyna's international future

Gio Reyna has made massive strides for Borussia Dortmund this season

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Borussia Dortmund's teenage sensation Giovanni Reyna's international allegiance is set to be a major talking point in the coming weeks, as the 17-year-old is subject to a four-way tussle for his future, with the likes of Portugal, Argentina, England and the United States of America in the running to secure his future.

The Durham born attacking midfielder is eligible to represent the Three Lions, having been born in the country in 2002. Additionally, his father Claudio plied his trade with Sunderland and Manchester City in his time in England, due to which the family remained in the country till 2007 when the senior Reyna moved to the MLS to join Ney York Red Bulls.

Gio, as he's fondly referred to, is yet to receive a senior call up but has turned out for United States' junior squads, as he looks set to make a decision about his national team future in the coming months.

The youngster is also eligible to represent Portugal and Argentina, as his grandparents are reportedly Portuguese and Argentinian immigrants, due to which a four-way tussle is expected for his services.

England are also keeping close tabs on the player and the 17-year-old is one of 25 candidates who is being watched extensively, as part of the FA elaborate scheme which follows every player who is eligible to turn out for the Three Lions.

Reyna has made massive strides this season and looks set to become a key player for club and country in the future regardless of his allegiance, and it remains to be seen who he chooses to represent.

