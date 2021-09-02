Portugal 2-1 Ireland: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo turns the tie around with a late brace | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late brace to help Portugal fight back from a goal down to beat Ireland at the Algarve in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The returning Manchester United star headed two late goals, in the 89th and 96th minutes, to cancel out John Egan's shock first-half opener.

The Selecao were favorites to win the contest but the Boys in Green put up a spirited performance.

Their goalkeeper even denied Ronaldo from the penalty spot early on and made a couple more key saves before Egan headed the visitors in front.

Fernando Santos' men upped the ante after the break, retaining the lion's share of possession and committing bodies forward. Yet, a loss seemed imminent.

But where there's Ronaldo there's a way, and the 36-year-old ace headed in twice late on for yet more heroics.

Who else.



🇵🇹 The Premier League's new (old?) man wins it for Portugal.



🇮🇪 Heartbreak for Ireland.



Portugal 2-1 Ireland#Ronaldo | #PORIRL pic.twitter.com/qoT8c20Bdk — Unibet (@unibet) September 1, 2021

He's also now the outright top-scorer in international football, taking his tally up to 111, surpassing Ali Daei's long-standing record of 109.

What a night of football!

Here are the player ratings for Portugal:

Rui Patricio - 6/10

Portugal's custodian had very little to do in goal as Ireland rarely tested, but he had no chance with their goal either.

Joao Cancelo - 7.5/10

One of the few bright spots for Portugal, the Manchester City full-back ran his socks off, bringing a lot of attacking flair whilst also performing his defensive duties with elan.

Pepe - 7/10

Who'd say this guy is 38? Pepe plays with a youthful exuberance that's rare for a player his age. Showed excellent positional awareness, read the game brilliantly and took his players on confidently. A Portugal legend.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

Another Manchester City star, Dias was hardly challenged in defense, so he rather made an impact with his distribution skills. He was crucial in impeding Ireland too, making three interceptions.

Raphael Guerreiro - 6/10

Portugal's left-back played 62 minutes in the game and besides knitting together some silky passes, there was nothing much to write home about.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

Highly active - making a lot of passes, biting at the heels of Irish players, and creating a few good chances too!

Joao Palhinha - 7/10

The young midfield fireball was roughed up quite a few times but he was never one to give up. Always rose to the challenge and fought tooth and nail for his side. Four tackles and six ground duels won.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

He won the penalty for Portugal in the first-half and created a lot of chances, making three key passes as well as laying nine long balls too!

Rafa Silva - 5/10

Silva was barely even seen in the game, failing to muster a single shot in the game, let alone direct one on target. Not surprising that he was taken off at half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

A frustrating night on his return to the national side with Ronaldo also missing a penalty in the 10th minute. But much to his respite, his persistence paid off, netting a late brace to save Portugal's beacon. The all-time top-scorer of international football, ladies and gentlemen!

⚽️ 89' Cristiano Ronaldo

⚽️ 90+6' Cristiano Ronaldo



It only took CR7 a few minutes to add to his record! 🤯



1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ international goals and counting... pic.twitter.com/34Yyq2eBaT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 1, 2021

Diogo Jota - 6/10

The Liverpool star huffed and puffed but never made a real impact.

Substitutes

Andre Silva - 5/10

What's wrong with Silva? His attacking effervescence has completely vanished from the international stage. Another no-show.

Joao Mario - 6.5/10

He toiled all night but deserves credit for assisting Ronaldo with the stoppage-time winner with a sublime cross.

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

A few good passes and one chance created too. A decent cameo from Mendes.

Joao Moutinho - 6/10

He was crucial in keeping Portugal pushing in the dying moments and didn't misplace a single pass.

Goncalo Guedes - 6.5/10

Guedes assisted Ronaldo's first goal with an inch-perfect cross. Kudos for that.

