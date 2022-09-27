What is Portugal's strongest playing XI for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

Portugal are one of the strongest contingents headed to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's squad depth is inveiable.

The Navegadores lost in the round of 16 against Luis Suarez's Uruguay in the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia. They will be looking to better that result in Qatar this winter.

This article will aim to form Portugal's strongest playing XI ahead of the showpiece event.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Costa in action against North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The FC Porto custodian has been in fine form this season. He has kept four clean sheets in seven games in the Portuguese league and has impressed for the national team as well, when called upon.

Number 1. 🧤 Diogo Costa for Portugal

Given his form, he should be starting ahead of current No. 1 Rui Patricio. Costa also has excellent sweeping abilities, which could allow the Selecao to play with more flair.

Centre-back: Rúben Dias

Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

He is the leader of the pack in defence for both Manchester City and Portugal. The backline looks more assured with Dias in centre-back. His leadership is also important for the Portuguese team.

The Analyst @OptaAnalyst The four Premier League central defenders to carry the ball out from defence (progressive carries) the most often in 2022-23 so far:



Rúben Dias: 88 Prog. Carries

William Saliba: 72 Prog. Carries

Gabriel Magalhães: 70 Prog. Carries

Max Kilman: 65 Prog. Carries The four Premier League central defenders to carry the ball out from defence (progressive carries) the most often in 2022-23 so far:Rúben Dias: 88 Prog. CarriesWilliam Saliba: 72 Prog. CarriesGabriel Magalhães: 70 Prog. CarriesMax Kilman: 65 Prog. Carries https://t.co/VHWHwFMrGa

He is a key player as Dias is not only good at sniffing out counter attacks but also has the potential to score from set-pieces.

90 minutes and a clean sheet for Ruben Dias, with Bernardo Silva featuring for 67 minutes, in Portugal's 0-4 win vs Czech Republic.

Centre-back: Pepe

Pepe in action against Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

The veteran defender brings with him years of experience of playing at the highest level. It will be vital for Selecao in crucial knockout games. Although he was dropped for the latest round of games for being unfit, Pepe is likely to partner Dias in defence for the showpiece event.

Portista @FCPortoGlobal



It was decided in the best interest with the World Cup coming and a busy Porto schedule that it's better to use this time to rest and recover.



#UNL #Portugal Pepe has dropped out of the Portugal squad due to physical fatigue issues.It was decided in the best interest with the World Cup coming and a busy Porto schedule that it's better to use this time to rest and recover. Pepe has dropped out of the Portugal squad due to physical fatigue issues.It was decided in the best interest with the World Cup coming and a busy Porto schedule that it's better to use this time to rest and recover.#UNL #Portugal https://t.co/9LyBdf6wsc

Right-back: Diogo Dalot

Dalot in action against Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

What a turn around it has been for the Manchester United right-back. Left to rot in the bench under previous managers at Old Trafford, Dalot has shown imperious form under Erik ten Hag.

SPORF @Sporf What a season Diogo Dalot is having so far! What a season Diogo Dalot is having so far! 🇵🇹👀🔥 https://t.co/x9fA3UoO4r

He has carried his club form for the international games as well and should be the starting right-back for Portugal at the quadrennial event.

His latest goal in Portugal's 4-0 win over Czech Republic displayed the confidence with which he is playing right now.

Left-back: João Cancelo

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The versatile defender is a right-back by profession. However, in order to adjust others and cover the left side of the defence in the Manchester City team, Guardiola challenged Cancelo to play at left-back. It has turned out to be a huge success.

He is not only good at defending his corner but is also a massive threat while bombing forward. Cancelo has picked up this season from where he left off last campaign, picking up three assists in two Champions League games this term.

His versatility provides flexibility and his attacking outlet will be key to create an overload in the final third.

2022 CHAMP14NS🏆 @azumah_razak . Especially in the BIG games. We pray and hope Dalot keeps his form.



We're likely to see that on Tuesday vs Spain



Dalot RB

Cancelo LB Nathan Motz @nathanmotz



But if Dalot maintains this form, Cancelo moving to LB would cause a lot of problems for practically any team at the WC. @SelecaoPod I think we need to be reasonable here. Santos is not going to do that, doesn't matter what we all think.But if Dalot maintains this form, Cancelo moving to LB would cause a lot of problems for practically any team at the WC. @SelecaoPod I think we need to be reasonable here. Santos is not going to do that, doesn't matter what we all think. 😂But if Dalot maintains this form, Cancelo moving to LB would cause a lot of problems for practically any team at the WC. That would be the BEST for Portugal. Especially in the BIG games. We pray and hope Dalot keeps his form.We're likely to see that on Tuesday vs SpainDalot RBCancelo LB twitter.com/nathanmotz/sta… That would be the BEST for Portugal 🇵🇹. Especially in the BIG games. We pray and hope Dalot keeps his form.We're likely to see that on Tuesday vs Spain 🇪🇸Dalot RBCancelo LB twitter.com/nathanmotz/sta…

Central Defensive-Midfielder: João Palhinha

Palhinha in action against France - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

What a signing he has been for Fulham. The Craven Cottage outfit has been blessed with a brilliant midfielder, who is currently functioning at the highest level. At 27, he is also at the peak of his power.

StatATM @StatATM



João Palhinha has won more tackles (19) than any other Premier League player.



#FFC #FulhamFC No player in Europe’s top 5 Leagues has more successful pressures than João Palhinha (56).João Palhinha has won more tackles (19) than any other Premier League player. No player in Europe’s top 5 Leagues has more successful pressures than João Palhinha (56). João Palhinha has won more tackles (19) than any other Premier League player. #FFC #FulhamFC https://t.co/aQCKnQ1NMI

Should he maintain his current form, expect Palhinha to start ahead of William Carvalho at the Qatar World Cup.

Central Midfielder: Rúben Neves

Neves in action against Lithuania - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Speaking of commanding central midfielders, Ruben Neves is a blessing for Portugal. His vision, ability to read games, and leadership with the ball are massive attributes for a Portugal team that need balance in midfield.

Ruben Neves has made more tackles and interceptions combined (41) than any other player in the Premier League this season

He brings calmnes and composure in the middle of the park for the Selecao.

Ruben Neves : when we are at our best, it's hard to beat us.

Attacking Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandess ina action against Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Bruno Fernandes is slowly but surely regaining his old form which made him an unstoppable player in the Premier League last year.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Czech Republic:



46 touches

4 key passes

2 clearances

1 big chance created

1 shot on target

1 goal

1 assist



Another goal and assist. 🤩 Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Czech Republic:46 touches 4 key passes 2 clearances1 big chance created 1 shot on target 1 goal1 assistAnother goal and assist. 🤩 https://t.co/lCNOubDmje

His resurgence comes at the right time for Portugal who will be banking on his creativity through the centre to cut open defences.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



1st goal - Dalot

2nd goal - Fernandes

3rd goal - Dalot, Fernandes

4th goal - Ronaldo



Contributing for club and country. 🫡 Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo were involved in all 4 of Portugal’s goals tonight:1st goal -Dalot2nd goal -Fernandes3rd goal -Dalot,Fernandes4th goal -RonaldoContributing for club and country. Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo were involved in all 4 of Portugal’s goals tonight:1st goal - ⚽ Dalot2nd goal - ⚽ Fernandes 3rd goal - ⚽ Dalot, 🅰️ Fernandes 4th goal - 🅰️ RonaldoContributing for club and country. 🔴🇵🇹🫡 https://t.co/F94DosZf7H

Bruno's chemistry with Cristiano Ronaldo, should it click, can win them the entire tournament.

Right-wing: Bernardo Silva

Silva ina action against Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Bernardo Silva remains a vital cog for club and country. Despite a slow start to the new season, where he has hit two goals in seven games, Silva is a key player for both teams due to his ability to carry the midfield.

Battle Of Champions @BattleOfChamp Is Bernardo Silva quietly having a solid season? 🤫 Is Bernardo Silva quietly having a solid season? 🤫 https://t.co/y2ip1nNhpC

He has been excellent for Portugal in the Nations League, having racked up six assists already (one behind Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne)

OptaJose @OptaJose



7 - MARCO ASENSIO

7 - Kevin De Bruyne

6 - Bernardo Silva



Magic. 3 - Players with the most assists in UEFA Nations League history:7 - MARCO ASENSIO7 - Kevin De Bruyne6 - Bernardo SilvaMagic. 3 - Players with the most assists in UEFA Nations League history:7 - MARCO ASENSIO 🇪🇸7 - Kevin De Bruyne 🇧🇪6 - Bernardo Silva 🇵🇹Magic. https://t.co/oh64GkGGoh

Expect him to start on the right wing for Portugal.

Left-wing: Rafael Leão

Czech Republic v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

He has been the standout player for AC Milan this season.

SofaScore Brazil @SofaScoreBR



⚔️ 9 jogos

3 gols

6 assistências

79 mins p/ participar (!)

🥊 1 pênalti sofrido

14 passes decisivos

🛠️ 4 grandes chances criadas

21 chutes (13 no gol)

16 dribles certos

Nota SofaScore 7.14



Rafael Leão (23 anos) por Milan e Portugal na temporada 22/23:⚔️ 9 jogos3 gols6 assistências79 mins p/ participar (!)🥊 1 pênalti sofrido14 passes decisivos🛠️ 4 grandes chances criadas21 chutes (13 no gol)16 dribles certosNota SofaScore 7.14 Rafael Leão (23 anos) por Milan e Portugal na temporada 22/23:⚔️ 9 jogos⚽️ 3 gols🅰️ 6 assistências⏰ 79 mins p/ participar (!)🥊 1 pênalti sofrido🔑 14 passes decisivos🛠️ 4 grandes chances criadas👟 21 chutes (13 no gol)🔄 16 dribles certos💯 Nota SofaScore 7.14🇵🇹💎 https://t.co/15AaeCrw6S

His directness to attack the goal has made him a standout player. Despite Portugal having array of players to choose from, current form dictates that Leao should definitely be starting for the Selecao.

Milan Comps 🏆 @CompsACM

- 6 assists this season

- 3rd assist for Portugal



@RafaeLeao7 🏿‍♂️ - 16 assists in 2022- 6 assists this season- 3rd assist for Portugal🏿‍♂️ - 16 assists in 2022- 6 assists this season - 3rd assist for Portugal @RafaeLeao7 🏄🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/1KJqAl8NYh

Center-forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo in action against Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

The Manchester United forward has made a slow start to the new season.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



- Most Goals

- Most Competitive Goals

- Most Hat-tricks

- Most Freekicks

- Most Match Winners

- Most MOTM

- 2 Trophies



No rival. No comparison Cristiano Ronaldo's International Career:- Most Goals- Most Competitive Goals- Most Hat-tricks- Most Freekicks- Most Match Winners- Most MOTM- 2 TrophiesNo rival. No comparison Cristiano Ronaldo's International Career: - Most Goals ✅- Most Competitive Goals ✅- Most Hat-tricks ✅- Most Freekicks ✅- Most Match Winners ✅- Most MOTM ✅- 2 Trophies 🏆🏆No rival. No comparison 🐐 https://t.co/98FcQUpt7w

However, few players in football have done or can do what Ronaldo has achieved in big matches. It will be his fifth and possibly final appearance at the World Cup.

The 37-year-old will want to bow out with a winners medal and knowing his drive and desire, expect the lethal Ronaldo to lead the line for Portugal.

