What is Portugal's strongest playing XI for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

Portugal are one of the strongest contingents headed to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's squad depth is inveiable.
The Navegadores lost in the round of 16 against Luis Suarez's Uruguay in the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia. They will be looking to better that result in Qatar this winter.
This article will aim to form Portugal's strongest playing XI ahead of the showpiece event.
Formation: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa
The FC Porto custodian has been in fine form this season. He has kept four clean sheets in seven games in the Portuguese league and has impressed for the national team as well, when called upon.
Given his form, he should be starting ahead of current No. 1 Rui Patricio. Costa also has excellent sweeping abilities, which could allow the Selecao to play with more flair.
Centre-back: Rúben Dias
He is the leader of the pack in defence for both Manchester City and Portugal. The backline looks more assured with Dias in centre-back. His leadership is also important for the Portuguese team.
He is a key player as Dias is not only good at sniffing out counter attacks but also has the potential to score from set-pieces.
Centre-back: Pepe
The veteran defender brings with him years of experience of playing at the highest level. It will be vital for Selecao in crucial knockout games. Although he was dropped for the latest round of games for being unfit, Pepe is likely to partner Dias in defence for the showpiece event.
Right-back: Diogo Dalot
What a turn around it has been for the Manchester United right-back. Left to rot in the bench under previous managers at Old Trafford, Dalot has shown imperious form under Erik ten Hag.
He has carried his club form for the international games as well and should be the starting right-back for Portugal at the quadrennial event.
His latest goal in Portugal's 4-0 win over Czech Republic displayed the confidence with which he is playing right now.
Left-back: João Cancelo
The versatile defender is a right-back by profession. However, in order to adjust others and cover the left side of the defence in the Manchester City team, Guardiola challenged Cancelo to play at left-back. It has turned out to be a huge success.
He is not only good at defending his corner but is also a massive threat while bombing forward. Cancelo has picked up this season from where he left off last campaign, picking up three assists in two Champions League games this term.
His versatility provides flexibility and his attacking outlet will be key to create an overload in the final third.
Central Defensive-Midfielder: João Palhinha
What a signing he has been for Fulham. The Craven Cottage outfit has been blessed with a brilliant midfielder, who is currently functioning at the highest level. At 27, he is also at the peak of his power.
Should he maintain his current form, expect Palhinha to start ahead of William Carvalho at the Qatar World Cup.
Central Midfielder: Rúben Neves
Speaking of commanding central midfielders, Ruben Neves is a blessing for Portugal. His vision, ability to read games, and leadership with the ball are massive attributes for a Portugal team that need balance in midfield.
He brings calmnes and composure in the middle of the park for the Selecao.
Attacking Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes is slowly but surely regaining his old form which made him an unstoppable player in the Premier League last year.
His resurgence comes at the right time for Portugal who will be banking on his creativity through the centre to cut open defences.
Bruno's chemistry with Cristiano Ronaldo, should it click, can win them the entire tournament.
Right-wing: Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva remains a vital cog for club and country. Despite a slow start to the new season, where he has hit two goals in seven games, Silva is a key player for both teams due to his ability to carry the midfield.
He has been excellent for Portugal in the Nations League, having racked up six assists already (one behind Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne)
Expect him to start on the right wing for Portugal.
Left-wing: Rafael Leão
He has been the standout player for AC Milan this season.
His directness to attack the goal has made him a standout player. Despite Portugal having array of players to choose from, current form dictates that Leao should definitely be starting for the Selecao.
Center-forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
The Manchester United forward has made a slow start to the new season.
However, few players in football have done or can do what Ronaldo has achieved in big matches. It will be his fifth and possibly final appearance at the World Cup.
The 37-year-old will want to bow out with a winners medal and knowing his drive and desire, expect the lethal Ronaldo to lead the line for Portugal.