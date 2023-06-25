Portugal U21 vs Belgium U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2023 

Portugal face Belgium at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium on Tuesday (June 27) in their third group game of the 2023 U21 European Championship.

The Esperanças have failed to come alive on the continental stage, opening their group stage run with a 2-0 defeat to hosts Georgia. They found themselves two goals down at the interval despite dominating possession. Portugal then played out a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in their next game, taking the lead in the first half before their opponents scored a late equaliser.

Portugal are rock-bottom in their group with just one point. They will target a win this week but also need Georgia to avoid defeat against Holland to secure a spot in the knockouts.

Belgium, meanwhile, have not fared much better than Portugal, kicking off their continental campaign with a goalless draw against Netherlands. They then drew 2-2 draw against Georgia. Maxim De Cuyper and Almeria's Largie Ramazani got on the scoresheet before their opponents scored twice in the second half.

The Jonge Duivels are second in the group with two points from as many games. They will guarantee knockout football with a win, while a draw could also suffice.

Portugal U21 vs Belgium U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two nations. Their first came in the group stage of the 2007 U21 Euros, which ended goalless.

Portugal have kept just two clean sheets in eight games across competitions.

Belgium's last defeat on foreign ground came in November 2020, when they lost 3-2 to Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 in the Euro qualifiers.

The Esperancas have the worst defensive record in Group A , conceding thrice.

Portugal U21 vs Belgium U21 Prediction

Portugal are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning eight of their previous nine. They have struggled to find their creative side in the competition and will need to fix that this week.

Belgium, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six games across competitions. Unlike Portugal, the Jonge Duivels have created chances aplenty, so a slight improvement in their finishing should see them come out on top.

Prediction: Portugal 1-2 Belgium

Portugal U21 vs Belgium U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Belgium

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of Portugal's last 11 games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Portugal to score first: Yes (The Esperancas have scored first in eight of their last ten games.)

