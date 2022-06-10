Portugal U21 vs Greece U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers 

The qualifiers for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continue this weekend and will see Portugal U21 host Greece U21 at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos on Saturday night.

Portugal U21 have enjoyed a near impeccable qualification run and have now laid down a marker ahead of the final tournament next year. They carried out a 9-0 rout of Liechtenstein U21 last time out with six different players getting on the scoresheet, including Wolves forward Fabio Silva who bagged a hattrick.

Portugal have picked up 25 points from nine games and sit atop their group. They have done the job already and will only be looking to end their qualifiers with a win.

Greece U21 enjoyed a brilliant start to the qualifiers but have now surrendered top spot in the group after back-to-back losses. They were beaten 3-0 by a struggling Cyprus U21 in their last game.

The visitors sit second in the group with 17 points from nine games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results when they take on the group leaders this weekend.

Portugal U21 vs Greece U21 Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings between Portugal U21 and Greece U21. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won the other.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse fixture back in March, which Portugal U21 won 4-0.

Portugal U21 Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Greece U21 Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Portugal U21 vs Greece U21 Team News

Portugal U21

Porto's Francisco Conceicao came off injured early in the hosts' last game and is expected to sit out the weekend game as a result. All other players are fit and in contention for selection.

Injured: Francisco Conceicao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Greece U21

The visitors have no injured or suspended players ahead of their weekend trip to Portugal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal U21 vs Greece U21 Predicted XI

Portugal U21 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Goncalo Tabuaco; Rodrigo Conceicao, Alexandre Penetra, Eduardo Quaresma, Rafael Rodrigues; Paulo Bernado, Ze Carlos, David da Costa, Vasco Sousa; Vitor Oliveira, Fabio Silva

Greece U21 Predicted XI (5-4-1): Konstantinos Tzolakis; Lefteris Lyratzis, Apostolos Diamantis, Georgios Antzoulas, Panagiotis Vichos, Vassilis Zagaritis; Ioannis Botos, Georgios Kanellopoulos, Ilias Koutsoupias, Vasilios Sourlis; Efthymios Christopoulos

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Portugal U21 vs Greece U21 Prediction

Portugal U21 are on a nine-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last 23 games across all competitions, a run dating back to November 2019. They have the best attacking and defensive record in the group and are clear favorites for this one.

Greece U21 are on a run of back-to-back losses and have failed to score any goals in that period while conceding seven times. The hosts should win comfortably here.

Prediction: Portugal U21 3-0 Greece U21

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far