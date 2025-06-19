Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2025

Portugal and the Netherlands face off in the quarter-finals of the 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship at the Štadión pod Dubňom on Saturday. Three-time runners-up in the competition, Portugal are among the favorites again and have made a strong case for themselves following a solid group run.

After playing out a 0-0 draw with France in their opening game, the Esperanças crushed Poland 5-0 on matchday two, followed by a 4-0 victory over Georgia.

Rui Jorge's side have displayed incredible cohesion, making them the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament, while also cutting open defenses with the precision of a surgical knife.

Now in the last eight of Euro Under-21 for the third edition in a row, Portugal will be hoping to get one better than last time, when England ended their run at this stage.

Trending

Meanwhile, the Netherlands produced a great escape to avoid going out in the group stages for the second time in a row.

In their opening game, the Young Orange produced a second-half comeback, including a stoppage-time equalizer, to hold Finland to a 2-2 draw. But a 2-1 loss to Denmark in their second game left them on tenterhooks.

Against Ukraine on matchday three, the two-time Euro Under-21 champions needed a win to stand a chance of progressing into the knockout stages.

Luciano Valente and Thom Van Bergen netted apiece in either half to earn them all three points as the Netherlands finished second in Group D and sealed a place in the quarter-finals.

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 clashes between the sides in history, Portugal U21 winning five times and losing on three occasions.

In the Euro Under-21 Championships, the sides have met just twice before: Netherlands 2-1 Portugal in 2007 and Portugal 1-1 Netherlands in 2023.

After winning consecutively against the Netherlands in 2014, Portugal have beaten them just once in their next four encounters: 2-1 in the 2025 Euro Under-21 qualifiers.

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction

Portugal U21 do not have a good record in the fixture lately, while also not having beaten the Netherlands U21 in either of their clashes at the tournament before.

But this is no ordinary side: the Esperanças are the most solid unit and the most fierce offensively. They should prevail here.

Prediction: Portugal U21 2-1 Netherlands U21

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portugal U21 to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More