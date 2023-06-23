Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Portugal U21 and Netherlands U21 will square off at the Mikheil Delhi Stadium in a 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship matchday two fixture on Saturday (June 24).
The Portuguese kickstarted their campaign with a surprise 2-0 defeat to hosts Georgia. Giorgi Gagua and Saba Sazonov scored first-half goals to inspire the debutants to victory.
Netherlands, meanwhile, had to share the spoils in a goalless stalemate in their opener against neighbours Belgium on Wednesday. The draw left them joint-second in Group A with one point. Portugal, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the standings with zero points.
Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed eight times. Portugal have four wins and two losses.
- Their most recent meeting in November 2020 saw Portugal claim a 2-1 win in a 2021 U-21 qualifier.
- Six of their eight meetings have had goals at both ends, including the last four.
- Ten of the Netherlands' last 12 games have seen at least one team fail to score.
- Portugal's defeat to Georgia snapped their ten-game unbeaten run in competitive games.
- Netherlands are unbeaten in 16 games and have drawn four of their last five outings.
- Four of Portugal's last five competitive games have produced at least three goals.
Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction
Portugal finished runners-up in the 2021 U-21 Euros and will aim to go one further and win their maiden title at this level. However, their shock defeat to Georgia has left them playing catch-up, and another defeat will see their campaign come to a premature end.
Netherlands, meanwhile, have more margin for error but are likely to go all out for a win even though a defeat will leave them with a shot at qualification.
The Oranje are on a long unbeaten run, with their compact style crucial to their 16-game unbeaten run. Both sides are in need of maximum points, but the two sides could share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Portugal 1-1 Netherlands
Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals