Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Portugal U21 and Netherlands U21 will square off at the Mikheil Delhi Stadium in a 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship matchday two fixture on Saturday (June 24).

The Portuguese kickstarted their campaign with a surprise 2-0 defeat to hosts Georgia. Giorgi Gagua and Saba Sazonov scored first-half goals to inspire the debutants to victory.

Netherlands, meanwhile, had to share the spoils in a goalless stalemate in their opener against neighbours Belgium on Wednesday. The draw left them joint-second in Group A with one point. Portugal, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the standings with zero points.

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed eight times. Portugal have four wins and two losses.

Their most recent meeting in November 2020 saw Portugal claim a 2-1 win in a 2021 U-21 qualifier.

Six of their eight meetings have had goals at both ends, including the last four.

Ten of the Netherlands' last 12 games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Portugal's defeat to Georgia snapped their ten-game unbeaten run in competitive games.

Netherlands are unbeaten in 16 games and have drawn four of their last five outings.

Four of Portugal's last five competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction

Portugal finished runners-up in the 2021 U-21 Euros and will aim to go one further and win their maiden title at this level. However, their shock defeat to Georgia has left them playing catch-up, and another defeat will see their campaign come to a premature end.

Netherlands, meanwhile, have more margin for error but are likely to go all out for a win even though a defeat will leave them with a shot at qualification.

The Oranje are on a long unbeaten run, with their compact style crucial to their 16-game unbeaten run. Both sides are in need of maximum points, but the two sides could share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Portugal 1-1 Netherlands

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

