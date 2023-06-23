Create

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Jun 23, 2023 02:57 GMT
Spain v Portugal - 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Semi-finals
Portugal U21 face Netherlands U21 on Saturday.

Portugal U21 and Netherlands U21 will square off at the Mikheil Delhi Stadium in a 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship matchday two fixture on Saturday (June 24).

The Portuguese kickstarted their campaign with a surprise 2-0 defeat to hosts Georgia. Giorgi Gagua and Saba Sazonov scored first-half goals to inspire the debutants to victory.

Netherlands, meanwhile, had to share the spoils in a goalless stalemate in their opener against neighbours Belgium on Wednesday. The draw left them joint-second in Group A with one point. Portugal, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the standings with zero points.

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have clashed eight times. Portugal have four wins and two losses.
  • Their most recent meeting in November 2020 saw Portugal claim a 2-1 win in a 2021 U-21 qualifier.
  • Six of their eight meetings have had goals at both ends, including the last four.
  • Ten of the Netherlands' last 12 games have seen at least one team fail to score.
  • Portugal's defeat to Georgia snapped their ten-game unbeaten run in competitive games.
  • Netherlands are unbeaten in 16 games and have drawn four of their last five outings.
  • Four of Portugal's last five competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction

Portugal finished runners-up in the 2021 U-21 Euros and will aim to go one further and win their maiden title at this level. However, their shock defeat to Georgia has left them playing catch-up, and another defeat will see their campaign come to a premature end.

Netherlands, meanwhile, have more margin for error but are likely to go all out for a win even though a defeat will leave them with a shot at qualification.

The Oranje are on a long unbeaten run, with their compact style crucial to their 16-game unbeaten run. Both sides are in need of maximum points, but the two sides could share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Portugal 1-1 Netherlands

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...