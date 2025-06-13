Portugal U21 vs Poland U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2025 

Portugal U21 and Poland U21 will continue their quest for glory at the 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship when they square off on Saturday (June 15th). The game will be played at Stadion na Sihoti.

Portugal began their tournament with a goalless draw against France on Wednesday.

Poland, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Georgia. They went behind to Nodar Lominadze's goal 10 minutes into the second half. Jakub Kaluzinski equalized from the spot in the 73rd minute while Vasilios Gordeziani scored a dramatic match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

The loss left them at the foot of Group C on zero points. Portugal are joint-third on one point.

Portugal U21 vs Poland U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal have three wins from six head-to-head games. Two games ended in a share of the spoils while Poland were victorious once.

That victory came in the most recent clash between the two sides in November 2018 when Poland claimed a 3-1 away win in a Euro 2019 qualifier.

Five of Portugal's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Poland's last eight games have produced three goals or more, with seven games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Portugal have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 10 games.

Ten of Poland's last 12 games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Portugal have won just one of their last five games (two draws).

Portugal U21 vs Poland U21 Prediction

Portugal were tipped as second-favorites to progess from this group behind France. Esperanças claimed a hard-fought point to put themselves in good stead to progress from the Euro Under-21 group stage for the fourth time in their last five appearances.

Poland, for their part, would have targeted getting something from their game against Georgia to boost their chances of advancing to the knockout round. Their games tend to be entertaining and this defensive porosity could be punished.

We are backing Portugal to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Portugal U21 3-1 Poland U21

Portugal U21 vs Poland U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Portugal U21 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 5 - Portugal to score over 1.5 goals

