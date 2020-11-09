Portugal vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

The international break is set to kick off this week with an interesting set of fixtures as a powerful Portugal side hosts Andorra at the Estadio da Luz. Portugal have built an exceptional squad over the past two years and are the overwhelming favourites going into this game.

Portugal have been in excellent form in the UEFA Nations League over the past two months and are unbeaten in their last seven games. Fernando Santos has unearthed several gems in his squad and will want his charges to prove a point in this game.

Andorra, on the other hand, are not enjoying a particularly fruitful UEFA Nations League campaign at the moment and are at the bottom of their group in League D. The Pyrenees nation faces a massive challenge this Wednesday and will need a miracle to win this game.

Andrea Pirlo confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo suffered an ankle injury during Juventus’ draw with Lazio today.



He is due to join Portugal for games against Andorra, France and Croatia during the international break. pic.twitter.com/pjQbHcV0SY — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 8, 2020

Portugal vs Andorra Head-to-Head

Portugal have a flawless record against Andorra and have won all their five games against the European opposition, scoring an astonishing 22 goals in the process. Andorra have scored only one goal against Portugal and are unlikely to add their tally this week.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a 2-0 victory for Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo and Andre Silva scored the goals on the day but the former is unlikely to play a part in this game.

Portugal form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Andorra form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Portugal vs Andorra Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo might not feature in this game

Portugal

Portugal have most of their first-team players at their disposal but will likely be without the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus superstar picked up an injury against Lazio and might be ruled out of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristiano Ronaldo

Suspended: None

Andorra need to be at their best

Andorra

Andorra have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal to stand up to Portugal this week. Andorra are the unequivocal minnows in this game and are likely to set up a defensive line-up against the European giants.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal vs Andorra Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Semedo, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Joao Moutinho, William Carvalho; Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Joao Felix

ENCABEZADOS POR CRISTIANO



Convocatoria de Portugal 🇵🇹 para enfrentar a Andorra 🇦🇩, Francia 🇫🇷 y Croacia 🇭🇷. pic.twitter.com/ad7Gv3QHXb — Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) November 5, 2020

Andorra Predicted XI (4-4-2): Josep Gomes; Joan Cervos, Marc Vales, Emili Garcia, Jordi Rubio; Alexandre Palau, Marcio Vieira, Marc Pujol, Cristian Martinez; Ricard Fernandez, Aaron Sanchez

Portugal vs Andorra Prediction

Portugal have an exceptional squad at their disposal and the likes of Joao Felix and Diogo Jota will have to step up to the plate in this game. Both youngsters have enjoyed brilliant club campaigns so far and will want to prove their mettle with their national side.

Andorra have failed against much lesser sides in Europe and are unlikely to trouble the Portuguese in this game. Fernando Santos has built a formidable squad and should be able to pick up a comfortable victory in this game.

Prediction: Portugal 5-0 Andorra

