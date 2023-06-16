Portugal are set to play Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Saturday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Portugal come into this game on the back of a 6-0 win over Luxembourg in their most recent game. A brace from Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo and goals from forward Joao Felix, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, Porto midfielder Otavio and AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao secured the win for Portugal.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Slovakia in their most recent game. Goals from Sydney FC attacker Robert Mak and Sparta Prague forward Lukas Haraslin sealed the deal for Slovakia.

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Portugal have won three games and drawn one.

Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao has 23 goal contributions in 28 league starts for AC Milan this season.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has 16 goal contributions in 37 league starts for Manchester United this season.

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has nine goal contributions in 24 league starts for Manchester City this season.

Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko has 12 goal contributions in 18 league starts for Inter Milan this season.

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

It is no secret that Portugal have one of the best squads in international football currently, but many have criticised the way that squad has been utilised. For a long time Fernando Santos was accused of not getting the best out of the many talented players at his disposal; another disappointing tournament culminated with his departure and the arrival of Roberto Martinez.

Martinez himself has been on the receiving end of major criticism during his time as manager of the Belgium national team. Either way, Portugal's squad is an excellent one, and is primed to compete with nations like France and England, at least on paper.

Like Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina too boast their own ageing superstar in the form of Edin Dzeko. Dzeko has often been regarded as one of the most underrated strikers in Europe; the 37-year old still managed to register decent attack numbers for Inter Milan this season despite limited starts at club level.

Portugal will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Portugal

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Portugal to keep a clean sheet- yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes