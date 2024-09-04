Portugal vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2024

The UEFA Nations League features a clash between two European giants this week as Croatia take on an impressive Portugal side in an important encounter on Thursday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Portugal vs Croatia Preview

Croatia finished as runners-up in the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League but have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side failed to reach the knockout stages at Euro 2024 and will need to make amends in this fixture.

Portugal, on the other hand, finished in second place in their group in the UEFA Nations League last season and have also blown hot and cold this year. The Iberian giants crashed out of Euro 2024 on penalties against France in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Portugal vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal have an excellent historical record against Croatia and have won six of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Croatia's paltry one victory.

Croatia have won each of their last four matches away from home in all competitions.

Portugal have failed to find the back of the net from open play in their last three matches in all competitions but have suffered defeat in only one of these games.

Croatia secured their only victory against Portugal by a 2-1 scoreline in the previous meeting between the two sides in a friendly in June this year.

The last four matches between Portugal and Croatia in all competitions have not witnessed a single clean sheet.

Croatia are winless in their last three matches in all competitions and have conceded six goals in these three games.

Portugal vs Croatia Prediction

Portugal are in the midst of a transition and will be up against a formidable test on Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo was not at his best at the Euros this year and has a point to prove this week.

Croatia have been plagued by inconsistency in recent months and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Thursday. Portugal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Croatia

Portugal vs Croatia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Croatia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

