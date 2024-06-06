Portugal vs Croatia Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

International football is back in action with a friendly encounter between two formidable European forces this weekend as Croatia take on an impressive Portugal side at the Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Portugal have fought their way into Euro 2024 and have grown in stature in recent months. The Iberian giants eased past Finland by a comfortable 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Croatia, on the other hand, have finished in second place in the Euro qualification standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side defeated North Macedonia by a 3-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Portugal vs Croatia Head-to-Head

Portugal have an excellent historical record against Croatia and have won six out of the seven matches played between the two teams. Croatia have never defeated Portugal in an official encounter on the international stage and will look to make amends in this fixture.

Portugal form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Croatia form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Portugal vs Croatia Team News

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo was not involved in Portugal's victory against Finland but will likely be included in the squad for this game. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva did not start against Finland and are set to be included in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Croatia

Josko Gvardiol did not play a part against North Macedonia but should be back in the starting lineup this weekend. Croatia are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Portugal vs Croatia Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Costa; Dalot, Antonio Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Fernandes, Palhinha, Bernardo; Jota, Ronaldo, Leao

Croatia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Gvardiol, Sosa; Baturina, Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric, Perisic; Petkovic

Portugal vs Croatia Prediction

Portugal have a stellar squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive on several occasions in the past. The likes of Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo can be unstoppable on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Croatia are in the midst of a transition at the moment and have a point to prove in the coming months. Portugal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Croatia