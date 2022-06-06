Portugal vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Portugal are back in action with another important UEFA Nations League fixture this week as they lock horns with Czech Republic on Thursday. Portugal have an impressive squad at their disposal and hold the upper hand this week.

Czech Republic are in second place in their group and have made an admirable start to their Nations League campaign. The away side held Spain to a 2-2 draw last week and will need to step up yet again in this fixture.

Portugal, on the other hand, are in impressive form and will need to work hard to keep their place at the top of the group. The Iberian giants thrashed Switzerland by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Portugal vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

Portugal have a good record against Czech Republic and have won two of the three matches played between the two sides. Czech Republic will look to level the scales on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2012 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Portugal. Czech Republic have improved over the years and have a point to prove this week.

Portugal form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Czech Republic form guide: D-W-D-L-W

Portugal vs Czech Republic Team News

Portugal have a strong squad

Portugal

Ruben Dias is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against Switzerland and is set to keep his place in the side.

Injured: Ruben Dias

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Czech Republic need to be at their best

Czech Republic

Patrik Schick and Tomas Petrasek are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Czech Republic will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this fixture.

Injured: Patrik Schick, Tomas Petrasek

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Portugal vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Domingos Duarte, Raphael Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Danilo Pereira; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

UEFA Nations League @EURO2024 Cristiano Ronaldo has now reached goals for Portugal



He scored twice in Portugal's 4-0 win over Switzerland



#NationsLeague Cristiano Ronaldo has now reachedgoals for PortugalHe scored twice in Portugal's 4-0 win over Switzerland 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has now reached 1⃣1⃣7⃣ goals for Portugal 👏He scored twice in Portugal's 4-0 win over Switzerland ⚽️⚽️ #NationsLeague https://t.co/Ku4m0Sk02u

Czech Republic Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vaclav Jemelka, Jakub Brabec, David Zima; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek, Jaroslav Zeleny; Jakub Jankto, Adam Hlozek; Jan Kuchta

Portugal vs Czech Republic Prediction

Portugal have an exceptional squad but are yet to meet expectations in Europe. The Iberian side has relied heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo in the past and will need their talisman to step up yet again this week.

Czech Republic put in a massive shift against Spain and are capable of holding their own against Europe's best teams. Portugal are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

