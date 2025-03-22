Portugal vs Denmark Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2025

Portugal will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit as they square off against Denmark in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final in Lisbon. The Danes have a lead to protect thanks to Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's second half goal when the two teams met on Thursday.

Portugal rode their luck in the first leg as they struggled to break into their free-flowing best. Denmark could have ended up ruing their mistakes at the end of the night after Christian Eriksen missed a penalty in the first half.

But Hojlund's strike off the bench proved enough to win the match and put Portugal under pressure in the second leg. It also marked Portugal's first loss since being eliminated in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 by France.

Portugal will still fancy their chances of turning things around given the talent they possess. But the Danes have enough firepower to hold the mighty Selecao at bay.

Hojlund could be key once again, with the Dane seemingly finding his scoring boots again. He had ended a 21-game goal drought by netting in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester City last weekend. The 22-year-old tapped into that rich vein of form to score that precious goal in the first leg.

It was a much-needed win for Denmark. They headed into the first leg on the back of a four-game winless streak. Brian Riemer will demand more of the same from his men as they prepare for the all-important second leg in Lisbon on Sunday.

Portugal vs Denmark Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 previous meetings between the two sides, Portugal have been the dominant side, winning 11 and losing just four. Two matches have ended in a draw.

Prior to the 1-0 loss in midweek, Portugal had secured three back-to-back wins over the Danes in all competitions.

The last three meetings between Portugal and Denmark have ended with the same 1-0 scoreline.

Portugal have suffered only one loss in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Denmark have been victorious in just one of their last five matches.

Portugal vs Denmark Prediction

Portugal were far from convincing in the first leg and an inspired Denmark could derail their Nations League dreams on Sunday. It could be a tight contest with the game ending deadlocked and Denmark progressing on aggregate.

Prediction: Portugal 1-1 Denmark (Denmark win 1-2 on aggregate)

Portugal vs Denmark Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

