Portugal vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Portugal will welcome Finland to the Estádio José Alvalade in an international friendly on Tuesday. The hosts are set to play two more friendlies against Croatia and Ireland ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. The visitors will conclude the ongoing international break with a friendly against Scotland next week.

The hosts had a 100% record in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and continued that form with a 5-2 triumph over Sweden in a friendly in March. But their winning streak ended after 11 games later that month, as they lost 2-0 to Slovenia, though key players had left the training camp due to club commitments.

The visitors suffered a 4-1 loss to Wales in the Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs in their first match of 2024 in March. They bounced back with a 2-1 home win over Estonia in a friendly and will look to continue that form here.

Portugal vs Finland Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 10 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with five wins while the visitors have just one win in this fixture. Four meetings between them have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in 2011, which ended in a comfortable 2-0 home win for Portugal.

Portugal form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Finland form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Portugal vs Finland Team News

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo, Rúben Neves, and Otávio are the only confirmed absentees for the hosts, as they played in the King Cup final on Friday and will be back for the next friendly.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rúben Neves, Otávio

Finland

Midfielder Glen Kamara dropped out of the training due to a leg injury, reducing the squad strength to 24 players, as no replacement has been called up for the Leeds United player.

Joel Pohjanpalo and Jesse Joronen played for Venezia in the Serie B playoffs on Sunday and will not join the team for this match.

Injured: Glen Kamara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Joel Pohjanpalo, Jesse Joronen

Portugal vs Finland Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): José Sá; António Silva, Nélson Semedo, Pepe, João Cancelo; João Palhinha, João Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Diogo Jota, Gonçalo Ramos

Finland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lukas Hradecky; Miro Tenho, Richard Jensen, Robert Ivanov, Nikolai Alho; Urho Nissilä, Anssi Suhonen, Pyry Soiri, MIlmari Niskanen; Teemu Pukki, Benjamin Källman

Portugal vs Finland Prediction

A Seleção have won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions while keeping nine clean sheets and will look to continue that form in this match. They are unbeaten at home in friendlies since 2018 and are strong favorites.

Roberto Martínez might opt to start young players in this match but, given the squad depth at his disposal, the hosts should have a strong starting XI.

Huuhkajat have won three of their last four games, scoring nine goals while conceding six times. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last 11 friendly games.

With that in mind and considering the hosts' dominance in this fixture, Portugal are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Portugal 3-1 Finland