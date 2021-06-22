Portugal vs France Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 35 of UEFA Euro 2020

The much-awaited replay of the Euro 2016 final is finally only a few hours away as France and Portugal lock horns in a crucial Group F encounter at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have excellent squads at Euro 2020 and will be intent on winning the trophy this summer.

France have assembled a world-class team under Didier Deschamps and should make it to the knock-outs this year. Les Bleus were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Hungary in their previous game, however, and will need to bounce back in this match.

Portugal were also given a stern reality check over the weekend and suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Germany. The Portuguese have a lethal attacking line-up and will be intent on getting the better of France this week.

Germany:

▪️2014 World Cup 🏆

Portugal:

▪️2016 Euros 🏆

▪️2019 Nations League 🏆

France:

▪️2018 World Cup 🏆



These three teams, who between them have won everything there is for them to win in International football since 2014, are all in one group at #Euro2020 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0Ejfrbx7Vg — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 15, 2021

Portugal vs France Head-to-Head

France have an excellent record against Portugal and have won 19 matches out of a total of 27 games played between the two teams. Portugal have managed only six victories against France and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two European giants took place in the UEFA Nations League last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for France. N'Golo Kante scored the winner on the day and will play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Portugal form guide: L-W-W-D-W

France form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Portugal vs France: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Portugal need to win this game

Portugal have scored only five goals in their last nine matches against France and have their work cut out for them in this match. France have kept six clean sheets in these nine games and will look to shut the Portuguese attack out yet again this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal over the weekend has brought him within touching distance of yet another incredible record. Cristiano Ronaldo now has 107 international goals and is only two strikes away from Ali Daei's legendary 109-goal landmark.

The Portuguese striker has never found the back of the net against France, however, and has a point to prove this week. Ronaldo scored his first-ever goal against Germany last week and will look to do something similar in this match.

36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo cleared the ball from his own box and sprinted ahead of everyone on the pitch to score the opening goal for Portugal in less than 15 seconds 😳



That mentality. pic.twitter.com/YK8nnK97Vy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

Portugal's 4-2 defeat against Germany set a number of unwanted records for the Iberian giants. Portugal became the first reigning Euro champions to concede four goals in a single match in the history of the competition. The fixture also marked the first time two own goals were conceded in the same game at the Euros.

With 11 goals in major international tournaments, Antoine Griezmann is on the cusp of a stellar record with France. Michel Platini currently holds the accolade with 14 goals and Griezmann may very well surpass the French legend at Euro 2020.

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi