Portugal vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

France travel to Lisbon to take on Portugal in a UEFA Nations League fixture on Saturday evening, with qualification for the knockout stages of the tournament stake.

Defending Nations League champions Portugal are currently ahead of France in Group 3, only on goal difference. Both these sides have had it comfortable against Sweden and Croatia in their other group games. Therefore, it is likely that qualification from the group will hinge on the result of this game, which will be played at Benfica's Estadio da Luz.

Last month, these two teams played out a drab 0-0 draw at the Stade de France, with neither side really creating any firm goal-scoring opportunities.

France, in the last edition of the competition, didn't qualify for the knockout stages, having been beaten by the Netherlands, who were the side that Portugal beat 1-0 in the final to become the first-ever champions of this competition.

On Wednesday, France fell to a shock 2-0 defeat to Finland in a friendly in Paris, while Portugal thrashed minnows Andorra 7-0.

Les Bleus are back in training with 👀 focused on Portugal 🇵🇹 in Lisbon on Saturday #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/2WY4mT6CDH — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 12, 2020

Portugal vs France Head-to-Head

France and Portugal have faced each other 26 times before, with the French winning 18 of those matches. Portugal have beaten France six times, with two games between these sides ending in draws.

Portugal form guide: W-W-D-D-W

France form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Portugal vs France Team News

Most of the team that started Portugal's friendly win against Andorra is likely to make way for the regulars, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix set to spearhead the Portuguese attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

There are doubts for France over the fitness of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Pavard

Suspended: None

France vs Portugal Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Ruben Semedo, Raphael Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo

France Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Hugo Lloris; Leo Dubois, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso; Antoine Griezmann; Anthony Martial, Olivier Giroud

France vs Portugal Prediction

This is likely to be another very tight game, as games between these two usually are. Deschamps and Santos are both managers who prefer to be a bit cautious and cagey with their approach against the big teams. So we are predicting a draw in this game.

Prediction: Portugal 1-1 France