Portugal vs Germany Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 23 of UEFA Euro 2020

Portugal and Germany are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns in a crucial Group F encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Both teams have strong squads at their disposal and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Germany are in a period of transition at the moment and will have to work hard to qualify for the knock-outs this year. Die Mannschaft lost their first game of the competition against France and cannot afford another defeat this weekend

Portugal, on the other hand, produced a late flourish against Hungary and could qualify for the knock-outs with a victory in this match. The Portuguese have one of the most lethal attacking squads in the tournament and will want to prove a point in this fixture.

Portugal vs Germany Head-to-Head

Germany have an exceptional record against Portugal and have won 10 matches out of a total of 18 games played between the two teams. Portugal have managed only three victories against Germany and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in the 2014 World Cup and ended in a 4-0 victory for Germany. Pepe was famously sent off on the day and will be intent on making a statement in this match.

Portugal form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Germany form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Portugal vs Germany: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Portugal have a strong squad

While Portugal may have a wealth of attacking options in the squad, none of their attacking options have ever managed to find the back of the net against Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo has also drawn blanks in his four previous meetings with the Germans and will be intent on breaking his duck this weekend.

The Juventus striker's two goals against Hungary have brought him within touching distance of yet another incredible record. Cristiano Ronaldo now has 106 international goals and is only three strikes away from Ali Daei's legendary 109-goal landmark.

Thomas Muller, on the other hand, has an exceptional record against Portugal and has scored a hat-trick in his only game against the Iberian giants. Portugal have a stellar record at the Euros, however, and have been defeated on only one occasion in their last 23 matches.

Manuel Neuer is also closing in on a record and is only four matches away from breaking an all-time appearances record for goalkeepers at major international tournaments. The Bayern Munich shot-stopper is Germany's captain at the moment and has a massive role to play for Die Mannschaft at UEFA Euro 2020.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi