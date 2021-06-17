Portugal vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Two European heavyweights collide in Group F as Portugal lock horns with Germany at Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The hosts will aim to grab successive wins after their superb performance against Hungary. Meanwhile, Germany will be desperate to get their Euro campaign up and running after falling to France in their opening group fixture.

Portugal began their Euro title defense on a high note as they claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Hungary in their opening group fixture.

Fernando Santos' men were made to work their sock off by the dogged Hungarian defense, who had conceded just once in their previous four outings.

Portugal scored all three goals in the final six minutes of the game with Raphael Guerreiro grabbing the breakthrough-strike in the 84th minute. Star man Cristiano Ronaldo then grabbed a late brace to cap off a superb team performance.

Portugal are now unbeaten in seven outings across all competitions, picking up five wins and two draws.

Germany, on the other hand, have started their hunt for European glory on the back foot as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against France on Tuesday.

France held on to their slender lead after veteran defender Mats Hummels inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 20th minute.

Die Mannschaft currently sit in third place in Group F, level on zero points with Hungary, who host France at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium.

Portugal vs Germany Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from their previous 18 meetings with Portugal, Germany have a clear upper hand in this fixture. Portugal have picked up three wins, while five games have ended all square.

Germany are currently on a four-game winning run against Portugal. They last met in Group G of the 2014 World Cup with the Germans running riot in a 4-0 victory.

Portugal Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Germany Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Portugal vs Germany Team News

Nelson Semedo is in line for a second straight start for Portugal after Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo tested positive for COVID-19.

After coming off the bench to create all three goals against Hungary last time out, Rafa Silva could be rewarded with a place in the starting XI on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Germany

Midfielder Jonas Hofmann remains Germany's only injury concern as he is nursing a knee problem. Matthias Ginter shrugged off a slight leg injury midway through the France game and is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup.

Injured: Jonas Hofmann

Suspended: None

Portugal vs Germany Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphaël Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Rafa Silva, Bruno Fernandes Diogo, Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo

Germany Predicted XI (3-4-3): Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rüdiger; Joshua Kimmich, İlkay Gündoğan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry

Portugal vs Germany Prediction

Portugal and Germany are two of the biggest nations at Euro 2020 and they should deliver a nail-bitter at the Allianz Arena. Germany have a point to prove following their opening-day defeat and they will want to take the game to the Portuguese.

Despite their recent struggles, we are tipping Germany to secure their first win of the tournament.

Prediction: Portugal 1-2 Germany

