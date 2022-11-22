Portugal vs Ghana Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 15 of FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Ghana lock horns with an impressive Portugal side in an important Group H clash at Stadium 974 on Thursday.

Both teams have good players in their ranks and will be determined to win this game to start their respective World Cup campaigns on a positive note.

Ghana eased past their opponents in their World Cup qualification campaign and are one of the best teams in Africa at the moment. The Black Stars defeated European giants Switzerland by a 2-0 scoreline in a friendly match before the tournament and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Portugal have flattered to deceive at the FIFA World Cup and have a point to prove in this edition of the competition. The Selecao have an array of excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on topping their group.

Portugal vs Ghana Head-to-Head stats

Portugal have a good record against Ghana and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams. Ghana have never defeated Portugal on the international stage and will look to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and ended in a 2-1 victory for Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo was the difference between the two teams on the day and will look to make his mark yet again in this fixture.

Portugal form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Ghana form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Portugal vs Ghana: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Portugal have alternated between victory and defeat over the course of their last five games. Their previous match was a friendly encounter against Nigeria that resulted in a 4-0 victory for the Selecao.

Ghana are one of only three African teams to have reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars achieved the feat in 2010 but were ousted by Uruguay after a controversial game.

With 117 goals in 191 appearances for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most prolific goalscorer on the international stage in football history. The Portuguese superstar scored his 800th career goal this year and will look to add to his tally at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana have kept clean sheets in their last two matches and have scored three goals during this period. Their last match before this run was against Brazil and ended in a resounding 3-0 defeat.

