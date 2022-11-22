Portugal vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Ghana lock horns with an impressive Portugal side in an important clash at the Stadium 974 on Thursday.

Portugal vs Ghana Preview

Ghana topped their group in the World Cup qualifiers and are one of the best teams in Africa at the moment. The West African giants eased past Switzerland by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Portugal have one of the most well-rounded squads at the FIFA World Cup and will be intent on going deep into the competition. The Selecao thrashed Nigeria 4-0 last week and are well-placed to top their group.

Portugal vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal have an impressive record against Ghana and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the 2014 World Cup and produced a 2-1 victory for Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winning goal.

Portugal have won only three of their last 14 World Cup matches, with each of their victories coming in the group stage.

Portugal are winless in their last three opening matches at the FIFA World Cup but did manage to progress to the knock-outs in 2018.

Ghana are set to make their fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, with each of their participations coming in the 21st century.

Ghana reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup in 2010 - the joint-best finish for an African side in the competition.

Portugal vs Ghana Prediction

Portugal have a star-studded squad at their disposal and are in impressive form at the moment. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva have stepped up for the team in the past and will play pivotal roles in their team's success.

Ghana are capable of pulling off an upset on their day and have stunned the World Cup's big names in the past. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a high-scoring draw this week.

Prediction: Portugal 2-2 Ghana

Portugal vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Ghana to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fernandes to score - Yes

