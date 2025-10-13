Portugal vs Hungary Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Portugal and Hungary are back in action in Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday. Roberto Martinez’s men are unbeaten in their last 15 games against Hungary since December 1926 and will head into the midweek clash looking to extend this dominant streak.

Rúben Neves grabbed the headlines for Portugal on Saturday when he struck in the 91st minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Martinez’s side have won all three of their matches in Group F, scoring nine and conceding twice to sit five points clear at the top of the standings.

Portugal head into Tuesday’s game on a run of six consecutive victories across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on March 20.

Meanwhile, Daniel Lukacs and Zsombor Gruber scored second-half goals to hand Hungary a 2-0 victory over Armenia on Saturday.

Before that, Marco Rossi’s men kicked off their qualifying campaign with a 2-2 draw against Ireland on September 6, three days before losing 3-2 against Portugal in the reverse fixture.

Hungary have picked up four points from a possible nine to sit second in the Group F standings, one point and one spot above third-placed Armenia.

Portugal vs Hungary Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having picked up 11 wins and four draws from the previous 15 meetings between the two teams.

Portugal are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 games across all competitions, picking up 10 wins and two draws since September 2024.

Hungary have failed to win six of their last seven competitive matches, losing four and claiming two draws since November 2024.

Portugal are on a run of 10 consecutive home victories, stretching back to September 2022, when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal vs Hungary Prediction

While Hungary will be looking to continue from where they dropped off against Armenia, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a star-studded Portugal side that have won each of their three games so far.

That said, we predict Portugal will maintain their 100% record in the qualifiers and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Portugal 3-1 Hungary

Portugal vs Hungary Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 encounters)

