Portugal vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th November 2023

A high-flying Portugal side will take on Iceland in their last 2024 Euro qualifying match this Sunday.

Portugal's newfound ruthlessness was largely absent as they beat Liechtenstein on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to nine games. They were sturdy at the back and hardly afforded the opposition attackers a look-in but their showings in the attacking third were far from clinical.

Cristiano Ronaldo got his 128th international goal to open the scoring for Portugal in the 46th minute. Joao Cancelo's fine finish just 11 minutes later sealed the deal for Roberto Martinez's side. But given Liechtenstein's credentials, Portugal were expected to drown them in a sea of goals.

However, Portugal kept coming up short in the first half, failing to find a way around the opponent's dogged defence.

Meanwhile, Iceland fell to a 4-2 loss against Slovakia in their most recent Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday to remain fourth in Group J. Slovakia, who now have 19 points from nine matches, have qualified for the 2024 European championship behind Portugal from the group.

Iceland still have a chance via the UEFA Nations League B playoff path but they have been far from impressive of late. Two of their three wins in nine matches in the group have come against the lowly Liechtenstein while the other has come against a struggling Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Portugal vs Iceland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Iceland are yet to pick up their first win against Portugal after four meetings. Portugal have won three of those matches and drawn one.

Portugal have scored a minimum of three goals in their last six Euro qualifying matches played on home soil.

Iceland have lost three of their last four Euro qualifiers away from home.

Portugal have kept clean sheets in five of their last six home Euro qualifiers.

Portugal have scored the first goal in each of their last five Euro qualifiers played on home soil.

Portugal vs Iceland Prediction

Portugal will need to improve on their performance against Liechtenstein for their own sake. They have an incredible wealth of talent at their disposal and should be able to extend their winning streak to 10 matches here.

Iceland have tested them in their recent meetings but they are no match for the sheer firepower the Selecao have got in their ranks.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Iceland

Portugal vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Cristiano Ronaldo to score at any time - Yes